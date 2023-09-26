OKX Proof of Reserves Ranked Highest Quality Among Major Exchanges as 11th Consecutive Monthly Reserves Report is Published

September PoR shows a total of USD$11.2 billion in BTC, ETH and USDT reserves

ETH staking (BETH) assets to be included in monthly PoR reports from September 2023 onwards

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, has published its industry-best 11th consecutive monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) , showing balances of USD$11.2 billion in primary assets, as its PoR was given the highest quality rating among major exchanges.

OKX's latest PoR comes days after Castle Island Ventures partner and blockchain and Proof of Reserves expert Nic Carter ranked OKX highest of all major centralized exchanges on its quality of Proof of Reserves. In his ranking, he cited OKX's credibility, knowledge of leadership, demonstrated commitment to transparency and overall PoR quality as reasons for his positive assessment.

OKX's PoR covers 22 commonly used digital assets and shows that OKX has maintained a reserve ratio exceeding 100% for 11 consecutive months across all those assets. In addition to BTC, ETH and USDT, the assets included are: USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DASH, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX and UNI.

OKX's current reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 102%

ETH : 103%

USDT: 102%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "With our 11th consecutive Proof of Reserves report, we are reaffirming our unwavering commitment to greater transparency and trust within the crypto industry. At OKX, we believe that integrity is the cornerstone of our success, and our PoR stands as a testament to our dedication to safeguarding user assets. As we approach a full calendar year of consecutive PoR releases, we have never been more committed to continuing to raise the bar for transparency in our sector."

In August, OKX conducted two Twitter surveys to measure the sentiment of the online community with regards to the importance of PoR and transparency. Poll results showed that 84% of respondents say monthly PoR reports are either 'somewhat important' or 'very important ' and 88% state that transparency is either 'somewhat important' or 'very important' when choosing which crypto platform to trust .

OKX has seen hundreds of thousands of users engage with its PoR, visit its PoR page and view their self-audits since first launching its PoR page in late 2022. The open-source verification tool allows users to independently verify OKX's solvency and confirm their assets are backed by OKX reserves while maintaining their privacy.

OKX has published over 210,000 addresses for its PoR program, and will continue to allow the public to view its asset flows.

Users can view the latest PoR report, reserve ratios, and verify OKX's solvency here .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

