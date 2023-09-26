Olight's O-Fan Day 2023: A Grand Celebration of Innovation and Appreciation

LORTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading global lighting brand, hosted its highly anticipated annual O-Fan Day on September 16th at the Virginia Warehouse. This momentous event marked the most significant reunion in four years since the first offline O-Fan Day in Georgia in 2019. The day was filled with excitement, new product launches, lifetime warranty release, 20+ upgrades on loyalty program and other immersive on-site experiences.

Check-in and Souvenir Kit

Over 200 esteemed guests, including O-Fans and renowned industry influencers, were warmly welcomed to the event. Each guest received a specially-made O-Fan Day souvenir kit, demonstrating our sincere gratitude for their unwavering support.

Exhilarating New Product Launch

As always, Olight unveiled a lineup of groundbreaking products that captivated attendees. Four blockbuster products took center stage: the Seeker 4 Pro, PL-Turbo, Olantern Music, and Oclip. These products exemplify unique design and practicality, showcasing our commitment to innovation. Lucky draws were conducted on-site, which included a heartwarming surprise when a young boy became one of the fortunate winners. This embodies Olight's mission to illuminate lives and spread joy across generations.

Designer Products

Additionally, Olight showcased a range of products inspired by our creative O-Fans. Their design inspirations and stories behind these products were highlighted in a video presentation, further emphasizing our collaborative spirit.

Lifetime Warranty & 20+ Upgrades on Loyalty Program

Olight announced several O-Fan-oriented brand policies during the event, ensuring that our fans enjoy tangible benefits. Starting from January 1st, 2023, purchases made in Australia, China, France, Germany, and the USA will have a lifetime warranty service. We are actively working towards introducing this lifetime warranty service to more countries globally. Furthermore, over 20 upgrades were introduced to our loyalty program, enhancing the shopping experience for our loyal customers.

Annual Award Ceremony

The annual award ceremony was a testament to the unwavering support of our fans. Four esteemed awards, including the Visionary Award, Group Contributor Award, Helping Hand Award, and the Super Fan Award, were established to honor extraordinary O-Fans worldwide. 64 winners out of 173 attended the ceremony, where they received deserved recognition from Mavis, Vice President of Olight. These awards symbolize our heartfelt appreciation for the generosity and commitment of our fans.

Dazzling On-site Experiences

Attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique product experience at the Olight warehouse. They engaged in hands-on demonstrations and insightful discussions with our product managers, further deepening their understanding of Olight's offerings. The warehouse visit provided an exclusive glimpse into the story behind our brand, while also offering on-site ordering and pick-up to privileged attendees.

Exclusive Limited Edition Gift

Fox, CEO of Olight, eagerly anticipating an offline reunion with O-Fans since 2019, prepared an exclusive limited edition gift of 300 pieces for all participants. This gesture was a tangible expression of his appreciation and blessings towards the Olight community.

Olight remains committed to being O-Fan-oriented, continuously spreading light, hope, and love within our joyful community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who attended O-Fan Day, both in-person and online. Your unwavering support has played an integral role in shaping our story.

About Olight:

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". Our diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and other applications. Our products are sold and utilized across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide. We believe no one should be left in the dark. With our durable lighting tools and unmatched customer service, we make every effort to create and deliver the brighter things of the world to customers' fingertips.

For more information about Olight and its products, please visit olightworld.com

