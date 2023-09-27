Cerealtinis, Brunch Towers and More--True Food Kitchen Unveils Playful Brunch Menu and Elevated Cocktail Program

Culinary brand that reimagines wholesome dining, inspires more guests to eat, drink and live well with new brunch, cocktail and seasonal menu offerings

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen , the award-winning, chef-led, seasonally driven restaurant brand, announces today significant menu innovations with the rollout of brand-new brunch and cocktail programs across its 44 restaurants nationwide. Additionally, the restaurant brand will add new innovative menu offerings and bring back well-loved seasonal dishes. The enhanced brunch and cocktail offerings mark True Food Kitchen's defining stamp on healthful indulgence and the brand's evolution to offer more moments for guests to find joy in craveable, good-for-you food and beverages.

TFK Logo (PRNewswire)

"These menu innovations represent a key moment for the brand," said John Williams, CEO of True Food Kitchen. "We're putting the True Food Kitchen stamp on two key occasions—brunch and cocktails—and redefining how they can be indulgent and fun while still being wholesome and leave you feeling great. From the Cerealtini, to the Brunch Tower, to Hawaiian Fried Rice, our goal is to wow guests with every sip and bite and bring more joyful moments to their week."

Highlights from the brunch menu include:

An ode to childhood morning cereal, Cinnamon Toastini made with Woodford Reserve, St. George Pear Spiced, cinnamon cereal milk and maple and Berry Cerealtini with Prairie Organic Vodka, Giffard vanilla and berry cereal milk

An elevated twist on the classic bloody— Clear Mary with Tito's Vodka, Jack Rudy tonic, tomato water and Aleppo, has all the savoriness of a standard bloody but is crisp and refreshing

Huevos Rancheros made with Vital Farms pasture-raised fried eggs, queso, anasazi bean, corn tortilla, ranchero sauce

Smoked Salmon Toast Kvarøy smoked salmon, marinated cucumber, pickled onion, lemon ricotta, Chef Matt's Magical Dust, served with mixed greens

Grass-Fed Steak Breakfast Burrito Vital Farms pasture-raised scrambled eggs, queso, anasazi bean, charred scallion salsa verde, cilantro

Hawaiian Fried Rice with quinoa brown rice, uncured ham, pineapple, pickled red onion and Vital Farms pasture-raised fried egg

The ultimate share dish—Brunch Tasting Tower—piled high with tasty bites including quiche bites, yogurt parfait, lemon blueberry ricotta muffins, apple crumble coffee cake, smoked salmon toast, and avocado toast

The fun and flavor-packed new additions will be served alongside customer favorites like the Avocado Toast, Blueberry Pancakes, Garden Scramble and more. Guests will also enjoy expanded coffee, smoothie and juice offerings.

The enhanced beverage program approaches cocktails as a main draw and standalone experience for diners rather than a meal add on. Taking the same approach of pairing high-quality spirits and ingredients, thoughtfully curated purveyors such as Jack Rudy and both classic and innovative flavor combinations, True Food Kitchen's new cocktail menu offers signature and classic cocktails along with zero-proof mocktails. Highlights to the menu include:

Dazzling Eyes Don Q Rum, coconut, carrot juice, thai basil

True Story Gray Whale Gin , chareau aloe, cucumber, snap pea, pineapple, lemon

Ciao Bella Woodford Reserve, Vin Santo , Amaro Ramazzotti

Cowboy Jam High West Double Rye, concord grape reduction, grapefruit

Smoke Show Old Fashion High West Double Rye, honey syrup, bitters, topped with hickory smoke for a rich flavor experience

Paper Crane Maker's Mark Whisky, Nonino Amaro, Luxardo Maraschino, lemon

What's Up Doc?! (Zero Proof) Clean & Co. Tequila, carrot, orange, jalapeño, mint

Non-Collins (Zero Proof) Seedlip Spice 94, pomegranate, blood orange, lime

"This has been one of our most fun menu transformations to date. We've taken a playful approach to brunch and cocktails, while still using nourishing and consciously sourced ingredients," said True Food Kitchen's Vice President of Culinary, Matthew Padilla.

Sticking to its core of sourcing seasonal ingredients, the restaurant will bring some new and well-loved dishes back on the menu this season including:

Bruschetta Trio avocado, pickled onion, smoked salmon | roasted beet, blue cheese, herb hummus, chili garlic crunch | lemon almond ricotta, blueberry jam, basil, pistachio

Wild Caught Tuna Lettuce Wraps bibb lettuce, tataki rice, pomegranate relish, chili garlic crunch

A returning customer favorite Roasted Brussels Sprouts roasted mushroom, marinated pepper, soy ginger glaze, lime

Roasted Butternut Squash Pizza lemon almond ricotta, caramelized onion, kale, cranberry

Not Your Mama's Meatloaf Verde Farms grass-fed organic beef, herb-roasted fingerling potato, honey roasted carrot, mushroom jus, micro-greens

True Food Kitchen's new brunch menu will be available at all 44 restaurants beginning Saturday, September 30 every Saturday and Sunday with expanded hours from 9:30 am to 3 pm (10:30 am at certain locations). The cocktail menu is currently available at all restaurants. For more information and to view the full menu, please visit www.truefoodkitchen.com .

About True Food Kitchen

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. The brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs, and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand-in-hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative, and freshest in-season ingredients. The brand has 44 locations in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE True Food Kitchen