NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S INCLUDED AMONG NEWSWEEK'S RANKING OF WORLD'S BEST SPECIALIZED HOSPITALS 2024

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is included within Newsweek's list of World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024, marking the third consecutive year the hospital has been honored in the ranking. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the top-ranked pediatric hospital in South Florida in the Newsweek listing.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital logo with tagline. (PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

The World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 ranking identifies the best hospitals that specialize in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, pulmonology and urology.

Newsweek and Statista invited experts in the medical field to participate in online surveys prompting them to recommend and assess hospitals within their respective specializations. Also considered in the survey process were accreditations/certifications that reflect a range of structural or quality requirements as well as outcomes measures.

"We are truly honored to be included in the 2024 Newsweek ranking of best specialized hospitals for pediatrics," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "This recognition is a tribute to our clinical and support teams and their enduring commitment to providing the best possible care to the children and families we are privileged to serve. Indeed, it is one more reason why Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where children matter most."

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics.

Contact: Rachel Bixby – 305-898-9165

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 Badge (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System