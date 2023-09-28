MORE REASONS TO LOVE NACHO FRIES: TACO BELL® INTRODUCES VEGAN NACHO SAUCE NATIONWIDE AND NEW LARGER SIZE!

Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, Taco Bell's first-ever vegan menu item to go national, will be available starting Oct. 12th, while supplies last

TLDR:

Nacho Fries are back! The fan favorite returns to restaurants nationwide today, September 28 th .

On October 12 th , Taco Bell releases its first-ever national vegan limited-time offering - Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce.

We bet you didn't know that your favorite, crispy seasoned fries have long been certified vegan! Now, we have the perfect vegan sauce to pair with them.

For the fans who love to share or just need more fries while they are around, a new Large Nacho Fries size is available.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment you've been waiting for is here: Nacho Fries are back*, and this time, with a craveable twist that is sure to excite fans far and wide. Taco Bell is thrilled to announce the arrival of Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, a milestone in making classic Taco Bell flavors and menu items accessible to more fans than ever before. And for those looking to enjoy more fries or share with friends, a new size Large will be available for purchase.

The moment you’ve been waiting for is here: Nacho Fries are back*, and this time, with a craveable twist that is sure to excite fans far and wide. (PRNewswire)

Taco Bell's Vegan Nacho Sauce Goes National

While supplies last, starting October 12th fans can purchase Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, proudly certified vegan** by the American Vegetarian Association. Fans may recognize this latest ingredient innovation from its previous appearance in the Vegan Crunchwrap tests in June 2023. The Vegan Nacho Sauce was well-received during the Vegan Crunchwrap test and with the brand's veggie fans hungry for more, the brand knew they had to offer the sauce on a national scale with the beloved Nacho Fries.

This national launch is the latest chapter in Taco Bell's long-standing commitment to provide food for all lifestyles. Taco Bell's vegetarian*** options already appeal to a broad consumer base, making up 23% of products sold in 2022. However, many vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans are used to customizing orders to fit their lifestyle. With the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, ordering vegan at Taco Bell has never been easier, so fans can feed their cravings without compromising or customizing. The Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available in two sizes*, regular for $2.19* and a new large size for $2.99*,

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, shares her excitement. "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."

Elevate Your Fries Game with the New Large Nacho Fries Size!

Got a big love for Nacho Fries? Thankfully, Taco Bell now offers a bigger size! Starting September 28, Taco Bell lovers can savor the crispy, seasoned fries they adore in an even more generous size, for $2.99*. The Large Nacho Fries size promises an enhanced indulgence that's perfect for sharing or enjoying solo.

And as Always, Stay Tuned for More Nacho Fries News on the Horizon

Taco Bell is committed to continuously surprising and delighting fans with innovative takes on this classic favorite, and as fans have come to expect, Nacho Fries are no exception. Be on the lookout for more exciting Nacho Fries news and tantalizing options, sure to keep fans coming back for more.

*Available at participating Taco Bell locations for a limited time only. While supplies last. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation which vary. Tax extra. Prices may be higher for delivery and other service fees may apply.

**Taco Bell defines "vegan" as containing no animal ingredients. It's important to note, however, that in some restaurants we use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that may or may not contain animal ingredients. Vegan and animal ingredients are handled in common and cross-contact may occur. Taco Bell's vegan ingredients are certified by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA). Neither Taco Bell, our employees, our franchisees or the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross-contact.

***American Vegetarian Association-certified vegetarian food items are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell, our employees, franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com , our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news or www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

Jacqueline.Cisneros@yum.com

Rosie Herzog – Edelman

Rosie.Herzog@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.