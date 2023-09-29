Making Science Has Acquired Additional Shares in UCP

SHAREHOLDER'S NEWS from UCP

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of United Communications Partners Inc. wishes to communicate to our shareholders that an affiliate of Making Science Group, S.A. has acquired an additional 6.34% of the shares of United Communications Partners Inc. See press release issued by Making Science below.

Madrid, August 23, 2023

Making Science Group, S.A. (hereinafter "Making Science", "Making Science Group", the "Company", or the "Group"), by virtue of the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, on market abuse, in article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services, and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity (hereinafter , "BME Growth"), hereby makes known the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Making Science is pleased to announce that, through its subsidiary Making Science Marketing & Adtech, SLU, it has acquired an additional 6.34% of the shares of United Communications Partners Inc. ("UCP"), increasing Making Science's ownership in UCP to 76.14%.

UCP is a holding company that conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, principally Tre Kronor Media AB ("Tre Kronor"). From its offices in Stockholm (Sweden), Gothenburg (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Oslo (Norway), Tre Kronor offers its customers a full suite of advertising, media, and other marketing and communication services. Since the initial acquisition of 69.8% of UCP in February 2022, Making Science has accelerated Tre Kronor's growth throughout the Nordic region. In February 2023, Tre Kronor was named Media Agency of the Year for 2023 in Sweden.

In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors in their current position.

About United Communications Partners

United Communications Partners (UCP) is a leading Nordic Region communication's group listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol UCPA. The UCP Group consists of award winning innovative full-service media agencies located in the Nordics. With the client's needs always top of mind, UCP's mission is to grow our client's business exponentially, utilizing cautious strategy, smart client development and expert advice. The core of our expertise exists within our pioneering performance-based marketing, advanced digital capabilities, prominent business expansion success and creative deal structuring for our clients.

