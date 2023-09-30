What Could be Better Than Love and Chocolate? Celebrate Both on Meet a Scientologist

Gambling everything to build their lives and careers together, the power couple featured this week on "Meet a Scientologist" create culinary delights and elegance in Sicily's Second City.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who can resist the lure of fine chocolate and gelato? Certainly not anyone entering Cioccolato e Gelato, a confectionary shop owned by Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis, renowned as one of the best in all of Sicily.

Watch this enticingly delicious, irresistibly delightful story on the Scientology Network, Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET /PT.

Success was not served to this couple on a silver pastry dish. They had to overcome many challenges. After running away together when Gabriella's father was dead set against their relationship, the mafia derailed their first business venture. But they transformed each hardship into sweet success.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a crosssection of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

