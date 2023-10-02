Health Data Innovations Announces Strategic Investment from Hughes & Company

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Innovations, LLC (HDI), a leading healthcare data integration platform serving value-based care providers and payers, announced today a strategic investment from Hughes & Company, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on healthcare software and technology-enabled services. Bowen acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HDI.

Hughes & Company (PRNewsfoto/Hughes & Company)

The investment will support HDI's delivery of its differentiated data integration offering to a broader market of healthcare providers and payers. With growing demand for HDI's claims data management from value-based care stakeholders – including population health software providers – the investment will enable HDI to pursue and support additional strategic partnerships.

"This is an exciting time for HDI's clients, employees, and strategic partners," said Jonathan Kaye, CEO and Founder of HDI. Mr. Kaye continued, "This investment will allow us to build on our success with access to additional resources. It was important that we find a partner who shares our vision and focus on delivering real results for clients. We are delighted to be working with Hughes & Company for our next phase of growth."

"When we look for investments, we are looking for businesses like HDI and founders like Jonathan," said Matt Simas, Managing Partner of Hughes & Company. "HDI identified a market need and were uncompromising in the creation and delivery of a solution. We look forward to supporting Jonathan and his team with our firm's resources, expertise, and network to allow more people to benefit from HDI's platform."

"A deep understanding of the market, excellence in execution, and the ability to bring perspectives from both sides of the table are the foundational elements of Bowen's 10+ year-old healthcare practice," said Paul Bowen, Bowen's Founder & CEO. "This engagement is a testament to Bowen's dedication to delivering value to our clients and helping founder-owned companies achieve liquidity with great partners to build on their success."

About HDI. A trailblazer in healthcare data management, HDI leverages its proprietary software platform to deliver data acquisition, standardization, and integration services to value-based care providers, payers, and other technology vendors. Through their exclusive focus and purpose-built technology, HDI delivers differentiated claims data management that enables successful value-based care initiatives.

About Bowen. Bowen partners with growth tech companies to drive value creation within the innovation economy. The firm provides M&A advisory, private capital and principal investment services. For more than two decades, Bowen's entrepreneurial focus, integrity and commitment to excellence have guided their strategic and client-centric advice. Bowen's track record of exceptional transaction execution, deep industry knowledge and longstanding relationships set them apart.

About Hughes & Company. Hughes & Company is a private equity firm investing in growth and later stage healthcare software and technology-enabled service companies. Hughes & Company works closely with its portfolio companies on initiatives to accelerate growth, enhance customer value propositions and increase long-term retention by applying institutional best practices and disciplined execution.

