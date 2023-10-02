Latin Biz Today's Spectrum of Success Event Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Inspirational Leaders, Tips for Growing Your Business, Networking, Salsa Rhythms and Great Food

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Biz Today and Mercy University have joined forces to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latino business community. Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success Event is an intersection of work, life, and culture. Attendees will be inspired by keynote, Maria Trusa, CEO of Formé Medical Center and Founder of YoDigoNoMas, meet business leaders who know how to grow a business, and they'll enjoy salsa music, food, and beverages.

The event will take place on October 4, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Mercy University, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522.

"We're excited to share a fun-filled, packed evening to capture core business knowledge to overcome today's challenges, be inspired, and celebrate Hispanic culture. Join us for a memorable evening," said Tina Trevino, Partner and Vice President, Community Relations, Latin Biz Today.

Mercy University is proud to partner with Latin Biz Today to bring the Hispanic community to our campus," said Eva Fernández, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Mercy University. "Mercy is the region's largest private Hispanic-Serving Institution. Half of our undergraduate students are Hispanic and often the first in their families to attend college."

Ten reasons you'll have an evening to remember!

Inspirational keynote by Maria Trusa, CEO, Forme' medical, Founder, YoDigoNoMas Dr. Juan Salinas as seen on ABC TV's "Shark Tank" will be presented with the Latin Business Spirit Award Dr. Juan landed Mark Cuban as a partner! Business Panel to Grow Your Business- expert advice to elevate & grow

Moderator: Elias Mendoza , partner, COO Siris Capital (also a Latin Biz Today partner)

Eva Fernandez - Mercy University Provost will cover the importance of continuing education for business owners.

Irving Wladawski-Berger former IBM GM- expert on AI & Future of work

Ohilda Holguin - business, wellness & talent

Silvia Alvarez - Communications Director, Major league Baseball Players Assoc.

Financial executive- regarding fiscal responsibility & access to capital Network- with Latino business leaders & small biz owners. Enjoy amazing Cuban Food from "The Cube Inn" restaurant Refreshing beverages: Heineken/Dos Equis & Micheladas with Toma Mixers Live Cool Salsa Rhythms: Willy Rodriguez, leading the Tito Puente Jr's 8-piece band, Willy is also Co-founder International Salsa Museum Engage business vendors, representatives from local & national businesses. Perspectives on Latino Work, Life Culture & Wellness Drawings & more...

Location: Mercy University, Westchester Campus, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Access by car or via Metro North Railroad. Take the Metro North Hudson Line to Dobbs Ferry/Mercy University station where campus shuttle buses will be waiting or drive there, with free parking available.

Get Tickets while they last: available now at Eventbrite. Use promo code: LBTMercy25 to get 25% off tickets while they last. Note: You must be 21 or over to drink alcoholic beverages, state or federal ID required.

About Latin Business Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC is a national multi-platform blending a focus on work-life-culture lifestyle with high level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community which seeks to address actual challenges with real solutions. Currently over 200 of the "best and brightest" team of experts and exemplary mentors-contributors along with a nationally recognized advisory board find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

About Mercy University

Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.

