TOMBSTONE® Pizza Celebrates Halloween With Its Scariest Reward Yet

The Official Pizza of Halloween™ is giving anyone named Jason a chance to win free pizza!

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMBSTONE® Pizza is once again embracing the holiday tradition of eating pizza and watching scary movies. This year, the Official Pizza of Halloween™ is celebrating one of the most iconic, spine-chilling names in horror movies, giving anyone named Jason a chance to win free pizza. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a spooky weekend trip plus free TOMBSTONE® Pizza.

Participate at your own risk by entering online at tombstone.com/pizzaforjason. Through Oct. 31, those named Jason can enter for a chance to win. Despite its frightful associations, Jason has been consistently popular for decades with more than 900,000 individuals1 going by the name.

"Watching scary movies and eating pizza continues to be one of the best Halloween traditions," said Neil Morrissey, Marketing Brand Manager at Nestlé. "This year, we're having some fun with the fright factor, and encouraging everyone to spend Halloween watching classic horror movies."

The horror film genre is a top watch for pizza lovers and Halloween fans alike. In fact, 71 percent of Americans under the age of 35 enjoy scary movies2 and nearly 62 precent of Gen Z plan to watch scary movies to celebrate Halloween.3

Fear not, if your name is Crystal or Pamela, you're also eligible for chance to win and enjoy the full-on flavor experience of TOMBSTONE® Pizza, featuring real cheese, classic meat combos, zesty sauce and its signature buttery crust.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Starting on Sunday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can enter online at https://tombstone.com/pizzaforjason for a chance to win.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

TOMBSTONE® Pizza – The Official Pizza of Halloween™ Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. & D.C. 18 OR OLDER (19+ for AL and NE, 21+ for MS). ENTRANTS MUST HAVE A LEGAL FIRST NAME OF "JASON", "PAMELA" OR "CRYSTAL" TO ENTER. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 10/1/23 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 10/31/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Grand Prize awarded as a $5,000 check. For entry form, Official Rules, and prize descriptions visit www.tombstone.com/pizzaforjason. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

