WaterWalk Unveils LIVE | STAY Property in Jacksonville, Brings Upscale Extended-Stay Concept to Florida

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging industry innovator WaterWalk opened the doors of its newest property under the brand's Gen 2.0 model, WaterWalk Jacksonville, on October 2. Located at 8895 Perimeter Park Blvd. in Jacksonville, the property blends the best of an upscale extended-stay hotel and home with fully furnished 'STAY' units and ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units.

"Jacksonville is a hub for travel, business, education and everywhere in between," said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk. "Whether providing flexible accommodations for University of North Florida visitors, military families of the nearby Jacksonville Naval Air Station, traveling nurses and more, WaterWalk Jacksonville will bring the comforts of home regardless of the reason for lodging. We've already seen strong demand for this property – with over 60% of the 'LIVE' units presold before opening day, and we're eager to begin providing the Jacksonville community with unsurpassed flexibility and upscale design in extended-stay."

WaterWalk Jacksonville is nestled in the Deerwood neighborhood southeast of downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, attractions and public parks. Nearby shopping at St. John's Town Center and endless day activities at Jacksonville Beach and Downtown Jacksonville are just short drives from the property. Additionally, WaterWalk Jacksonville is conveniently located near the University of North Florida campus and Jacksonville Naval Air Station. The property boasts 126 rooms – 76 fully furnished 'STAY' units and 50 ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units that range in size from studios to two-bedroom spaces both with and without balconies.

"WaterWalk is laser-focused on continuing to provide guests with unsurpassed flexibility that is designed to adapt for ever-changing consumer trends," said Stephen Armstrong, SVP of WaterWalk. "Our properties offer the convenience of a short-term stay that goes above traditional accommodations with upscale design and thoughtful shared amenities while simultaneously offering the unmatched flexibility of an unfurnished hotel room that can be customized for longer-term stays that doesn't skimp on full size, in-unit features."

Whether guests are looking to 'STAY' or 'LIVE' at WaterWalk Jacksonville, each accommodation style features a modern, fully equipped kitchen with full-size appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range, along with a pantry and kitchen island. Additionally, each unit features an industry-first of a full-size washer and dryer, as well as a spacious bathroom that includes a vanity with ample storage space and a walk-in shower.

Serving as an extension of guests' living spaces, the common areas of the property include 'The Living Room' in the lobby, featuring a bean-to-cup espresso station, a lending library with a wide variety of books for guests to borrow and return, workstations with a printer, comfortable seating areas, oversized wall-mounted board games, and a TV. The property also boasts a modern fitness center, complete with weight racks, cardio machines and two Peloton bikes, as well as an outdoor pool and spacious back patio with lounging furniture, firepits, lawn games and a grilling area. In addition, guests enjoy a 24/7 concierge service, complimentary WiFi, all-inclusive utilities and more.

WaterWalk's robust pipeline consists of numerous Gen 2.0 properties under development, which will result in a portfolio that doubles in size by the end of 2024. WaterWalk Jacksonville marks the brand's fifth opening this year and will be followed by another opening in Huntsville, Alabama this winter.

About WaterWalk

WaterWalk offers a liberated hospitality experience with the nation's most innovative flexible lodging brand. The company was founded in 2014 by the late Jack DeBoer, a hospitality visionary recognized as the pioneer of the extended-stay and all-suite hotel concepts. WaterWalk is unique in that it boasts two accommodations options under one roof, with its signature 'LIVE | STAY model.' This diversified product offering creates the utmost in flexibility and value to consumers and investors alike.

