Tailwater Capital Publishes 2022 Responsible Investment Report

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm, today released its Annual Responsible Investment Report highlighting Tailwater's approach to responsible investment, achievements tied to the firm's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") framework, and its renewed commitment to sustainable investment.

"Our forward-thinking vision is to be the most trusted partners in energy and infrastructure investing, and that starts with responsible investment," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater Capital. "From our investment throughout the energy value chain to the work we are doing to enhance the resilience of our portfolio companies, the Tailwater team continues to create lasting, multi-dimensional and sustainable businesses that drive energy and infrastructure solutions that improve human life."

"Tailwater's investment strategy allows us to remain engaged in our investments while providing ESG stewardship across our platform," said Roger Fox, Head of Responsible Investment at Tailwater and CEO of Tailwater Innovation Partners ("TIP"), an in-house resource focused on portfolio performance. "By deeply engaging with our portfolio companies, we can provide the necessary guidance to both scale their organizations and position them for long-term sustainable growth."

In 2022, Tailwater made substantial strides in enhancing our policies and processes, and in our performance. Sustainability performance is the bedrock of the firm's responsible investment strategy, aligning with its core values of unyielding work ethic, unparalleled teamwork, and uncompromising integrity.

Key milestones of the firm's 2022 report include:

Tailwater became a member of the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI ) to drive industry transparency. In addition, we continued to ensure we considered the potential of climate change by alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Tailwater proudly became a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) , underlining the firm's commitment to embedding ESG considerations into its investment practices. We also joined the GPA Midstream Association to align with industry responsible operatorship best practices.

Tailwater fortified its proprietary Responsible Investment Playbook to reflect its embedded commitment to considering sustainable outcomes throughout the life of our investments. The Playbook continues to serve as a cornerstone in steering investments toward sustainability and resilience.

TIP initiated a comprehensive carbon footprinting analysis, a critical step toward identifying improvement plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the portfolio.

Further details are available in Tailwater's full 2022 Responsible Investment Report, which can be viewed and downloaded on the firm's website.

