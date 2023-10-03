VINCI PARTNERS ANNOUNCES R$353 MILLION FOLLOW-ON OFFERING FOR SHOPPING MALL REIT

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the closing of the ninth issue of additional quotas for "Vinci Shopping Centers" ("VISC", "The Fund"), a listed shopping mall REIT managed by Vinci Partners' Real Estate segment.

VISC is Vinci Partners' first listed REIT and one of the largest in the Brazilian stock exchange. The Fund is focused on income generation through the acquisition of shopping malls across various regions of the country, standing as the most regionally diversified shopping mall REIT in Brazil.

VISC held a follow-on offering comprising both primary and secondary shares with substantial demand from investors, surpassing the volume for the base offering. We are adding R$305 million in high-quality perpetual capital to Vinci's assets under management.

"We are thrilled to announce VISC's follow-on offering as it represents the re-opening for primary issuances for listed REITs in Brazil," said Leandro Bousquet, partner, and Head of Real Estate. "Our team is excited and ready to execute on the strong pipeline we have ahead of us. Over the past quarters, where primary issuances were basically muted, there was not enough dry powder to invest at several high-quality available assets, resulting in a stacked pipeline for most of our sub-strategies. We believe the strong pipeline for multiple strategies alongside the re-opening for primary issuances should present an important driver for further growth and future offerings."

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners' Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our real estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, urban commercial properties, agribusiness, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The team also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, special situations, hedge funds, investment products and solutions and retirement services, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

