World Business Forum New York Selects Doctors Without Borders as Social Impact Partner, Announces Spotlight on Sustainability

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOBI, a major provider of leadership content for the business community, has named Doctors Without Borders as its Social Impact Partner for the upcoming 20th anniversary World Business Forum New York .

PURPOSE is the principal theme of this year's World Business Forum, being held at Lincoln Center on November 15-16. As the driving force behind individual and organizational action, purpose is the catalyst of innovation and creativity, making a purpose-driven organization like Doctors Without Borders a natural partner. Known globally as Médecins Sans Frontières, Doctors Without Borders is an independent international medical humanitarian organization that provides emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters, and exclusion from healthcare in over 70 countries.

"World Business Forum New York attracts leaders from more than 40 countries each year – as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the World Business Forum we are excited to showcase an organization that has a global impact," said Chris Stanley, WOBI's Managing Director. "We're honored to have Doctors Without Borders as our Social Impact Partner, serving as an example of a world-changing organization with purpose as its core mission."

"We're honored to be this year's Social Impact Partner for the World Business Forum, and look forward to exploring the profound ways humanitarian purpose can integrate into personal and corporate journeys," says Avril Benoît, Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders USA. "PURPOSE is more than a conference theme for us – it's the guiding force that fuels our staff across the globe who dedicate their knowledge, skills and energy to life-saving medical care."

Continuing in alignment with the theme of PURPOSE, this year's World Business Forum places a spotlight on sustainability and will feature a panel on "Building Sustainable Ecosystems to Future Proof Your Enterprise." Panelists include Melanie Nuce-Hilton , Senior Vice President of Innovation & Partnerships at GS1 US, a not-for-profit information standards organization, Justina Nixon-Saintil , Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at IBM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise and Sean Cady , Vice President, Global Sustainability, Responsibility and Trade at VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories.

Newly announced panelists join a star-studded lineup of speakers including bestselling author and leadership expert Jim Collins , athlete, icon and advocate Allyson Felix , bestselling author and publisher of Optimism Press Simon Sinek and more. For more information please visit www.wobi.com/wbf-nyc . To request press passes or speaker interviews, send inquiries to WBF@finnpartners.com .

ABOUT WOBI

For over 35 years WOBI has been working with the world's most renowned business thought leaders to inspire people and organizations with actionable ideas. As a global leadership and management content hub, WOBI provides content in multiple formats. These include the flagship annual World Business Forum conferences and WOBI Pass, an annual subscription to WOBI's unique digital content library.

Contacts: press.us@wobi.com

View original content:

SOURCE WOBI