WOW! Continues Expansion Momentum with Plans to Build All Fiber Network in Hernando County, Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced plans to further expand its footprint in communities along Florida's west central coast. Construction will begin in the coming months to bring WOW!'s fast, reliable, all-IP fiber network to Hernando County. The company plans to add 44,000 new homes to its growing subscriber base, bringing the total number of identified homes in its Greenfield expansion efforts to 389,000. Florida, now ranked the nation's fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, continues to be an area of focus for WOW!.

The company's expansion into Hernando County follows the unveiling of WOW!'s plans to build its state-of-the-art fiber network in Michigan and Minnesota , bringing the company nearer to its overall goal of reaching 400,000 homes passed in new markets by 2027 and expanding its footprint by 21%. WOW! has already made significant progress in its previously identified Greenfield markets, including Orange and Seminole counties in Central Florida, where services are launching across multiple communities, and Greenville County, South Carolina, where construction is well underway and services are nearing launch.

WOW! has begun preliminary work in Spring Hill and Hernando Beach to bring its state-of-the-art services and unparalleled customer experience to residents and businesses requiring more flexible and reliable broadband access. Florida is a key market for WOW! where customers in Pinellas County, Panama City, Altamonte Springs, and Wekiwa Springs currently benefit from its services, and the company has been honored as a Best Company to Work For in Florida .

"We're pleased with our progress toward meeting our Greenfield expansion goals as we close in on identifying the new service areas that will bring us to our milestone of 400,000 new homes passed by 2027," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We look forward to growing our presence in Florida and delighting even more customers with our innovative suite of services, community involvement and dedicated customer service."

At launch, residents and businesses in Hernando County will experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and can subscribe to fiber services, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. WOW! will also offer YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services available with NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

Additionally, subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with the latest advanced WiFi 6E technology at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of products, WOW! also offers reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses .

