FranDevCo Announces IV Nutrition as Newest Partnering Brand, Solidifying an Impressive Q3

IV Hydration Company Looks to FranDevCo to Lead its Franchise Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands, announces a new partnership with intravenous hydration therapy company, IV Nutrition. The brand offers specialized IV and injection nutrient therapy that can give the body the important nutrients it needs to function at its best.

IV Nutrition was founded in 2017 by Dr. Tara Zeller and Dr. Jason Fechter. Previously, Dr. Zeller owned a functional medicine practice, and Dr. Fechter was the visionary behind a health food business. After discovering the profound benefits of Intravenous Nutrient Therapy, the two realized the impact and difference they could make with their clients by offering this renowned therapy.

With their combined expertise, Dr. Zeller and Dr. Fechter opened their first clinic in Kansas City and haven't looked back. IV Nutrition's founders and franchisees are passionate about empowering individuals to take control of their health. Through education and affordable natural medicine, the company's goal is to create an emotional connection with clients that promotes optimal wellness. IV Nutrition has 26 clinics and is located in 14 states. The brand now supports 17 franchisees and has seven corporate owned clinics, making them a leader in the intravenous hydration therapy industry.

"IV Nutrition is a potent therapy that heals the body immediately providing a huge impact on the health industry and people's quality of life," said FranDevCo's President and CEO Sung Ohm. "Partnering with IV Nutrition will help us become part of a larger mission by helping the team expand and provide care for customer's unique health. We look forward to helping IV Nutrition grow its footprint while continuing to deliver on our mission of helping entrepreneurs find financial independence through franchising."

The global intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market is growing at a rapid rate. The market size was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing popularity of wellness and beauty treatments, the increasing availability of IV hydration therapy clinics, and the ease of use associated with this therapy.

"Partnering with FranDevCo means we can deliver the healing powers of IV Nutrition to more people at a faster rate," said IV Nutrition Founder Dr. Tara Zeller. "We are honored to have the opportunity to share our health knowledge and experience with new franchisees and lean on FranDevCo to help them navigate ownership and any potential growth that comes from investing in IV Nutrition. We are excited to see the expansion trajectory ahead with the help of the FranDevCo team."

FranDevCo provides outsourced franchise development services to national and international brands as they look to increase their footprint. The brand curates the entire franchise sales lifecycle from initial lead generation through prospect education to deal closure. FranDevCo works with franchisors to perfect their entire development process, bring qualified franchise leads, and drive explosive growth.

For more information about FranDevCo, visit frandev.co. To learn more about IV Nutrition, visit ivnutritionnow.com.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Costa Oil, Temporary Wall Systems, Crushr, beem Light Sauna, Corporate Cleaning Group, Kitchen Solvers, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, Massage Heights, PatchMaster, Chatime, and now IV Nutrition. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

About IV Nutrition

IV Nutrition is a leader in IV hydration and nutrient therapy franchising since 2017. IV Nutrition's founders and franchisees are passionate about empowering individuals to take control of their health. The brand currently has 26 clinics and is located in 14 states. Learn more about IV Nutrition at ivnutritionnow.com.

