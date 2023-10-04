MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Hosts Inaugural Sustainability Summit

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a renowned manufacturer of chemical compounds utilized in surface coating applications, proudly hosted its inaugural Sustainability Summit in Detroit, MI on September 14, 2023. This milestone event gathered industry luminaries and experts deeply invested in gaining insights into the implementation of sustainable practices within the domains of Decorative Coatings and Plating on Plastics.

The Summit gathered an array of industry experts, including major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, and applicators spanning sectors such as automotive, household goods, and plumbing. Participants had the opportunity to partake in presentations delivered by MEIS's leaders, covering critical areas such as energy utilization, emissions reduction, and sustainable chemistry solutions. The speakers delved deep into subjects spanning policy considerations, sustainable technologies, efficient plastics utilization, responsible disposal of PFAS and hazardous chemicals, chrome alternatives, decorative plating, and the intricacies of regulatory decision-making.

MacDermid Enthone is steadfastly committed to championing global sustainability and curbing environmental impacts by creating sustainable, future-proof solutions to meet industry demands and its customers' organizational objectives. A common theme of interest among attendees was the evolving landscape of government policies shaping the adoption of Sustainable Technologies and its implications for their respective organizations. This prompted introspection among automotive OEMs, leading many to consider expediting their timelines for transitioning away from the use of Hexavalent Chrome and PFAS.

Timothy Gostick, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the Summit's significance, stating, "We are proud to host the Sustainability Summit. The chemical solutions industry is diligently working towards reducing its environmental footprint, and this summit serves as a platform for industry experts to impart knowledge, ignite crucial conversations, and drive the global adoption of sustainable technologies."

"I would like to personally thank our customers serving the decorative plating industry, the Tier 1s, and the OEMs that we all service for joining us in our commitment to sustainability," says Glen Breault, Vice President of North America at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "Together, we can drive positive change and build a more sustainable automotive and decorative industry for generations to come."

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface coating applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.com.

