US LBM ACQUIRES FLORIDA'S MANNING BUILDING SUPPLIES

Leading building materials distributor expands presence in multiple Florida housing markets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Manning Building Supplies, a top provider of building products and manufactured components to professional builders throughout Eastern and Central Florida.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1979, Manning's product portfolio includes lumber and trusses, along with custom doors, windows and millwork, which it also provides installation services for.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Manning operates nine locations throughout Florida, seven building materials distribution yards, six of which include custom door shops, and two truss manufacturing plants in Jacksonville and Ocala.

"US LBM shares Manning Building Supplies' mission of providing our customers with the best products and experience. We're looking forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve our communities," said Jimmy Cissel who, along with Steve Wiechens, will continue to lead Manning's day-to-day operations.

With this acquisition, US LBM now operates 19 locations in Florida, which includes five truss manufacturing facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Manning Building Supplies, who are well known for providing exceptional service, products and solutions to Florida builders," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "With Manning and Raymond Building Supply, US LBM has a robust network of distribution and manufacturing locations throughout Florida, serving all of the state's top housing markets, including the Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Sarasota metro areas."

The JIAN Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to Manning Building Supplies.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

