Vena Launches First Best-Practice Preconfigured Solution for Legal Firms in Partnership With ProLytics

Intelligent Complete Planning platform integrates financial and operational data for strategic practice management for legal firms

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Intelligent Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced Vena for Legal by ProLytics, a best-practice, preconfigured corporate performance management solution purpose-built to help law firms power flexible and more efficient financial, operational and strategic planning. ProLytics Consulting Group, the Vena Solutions Partner who developed this vertical solution on the Vena platform, is a consulting firm that specializes in performance management, data analytics and business intelligence. ProLytics will also implement the solution through its consultancy.

Vena for Legal by ProLytics provides proven methodologies for streamlining a firm's profitability analysis, offering cost and revenue transparency, and generating powerful insights into the firm's financial performance. Pre-built planning templates and reports for timekeeper revenue, feed income planning, partner and employee compensation, and expense allocations leverage Vena's native integrations with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft 365 within its Intelligent Complete Planning platform to drive increased productivity, collaboration and powerful modeling capabilities. Through the flexibility and extensibility of the Vena platform, firms can integrate financial and operational data into a single source of truth to model, plan and scale with a complete view of business health as they extend to new types of planning based on their business requirements at any stage of growth or planning maturity.

"Vena for Legal by ProLytics represents the first of the partner-built preconfigured solution we previewed at Excelerate 2023," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing & Ecosystem Officer at Vena. "Our Partner network has been a key driver of Vena's continued growth, and it's through the work of companies such as ProLytics that we will continue to expand our solutions portfolio and support customers eager to plan for their own financial growth and well-being."

As a law firm grows, it becomes increasingly important to have a streamlined and efficient system for data and practice management. Vena for Legal by ProLytics leverages Vena CubeFLEX™ database technology, purpose-built for the flexibility of Microsoft Excel, which consolidates and incorporates data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, including TR ProLaw, Aderant, Clio, Oracle, Elite 3E, as well as software systems such as HCM Workday and ADP. These integrations result in a single source of truth for a firm's data, ensuring their finance department has access to accurate and current information, regardless of the size or complexity of its operations.

"For more than 10 years, ProLytics has delivered innovative data management and analytics solutions for the legal profession, and Vena for Legal by ProLytics is the latest in our long tradition of serving this market," said William Liang, Managing Director at ProLytics Consulting Group . "Together, ProLytics and Vena have developed a solution that empowers finance and operations teams with a complete 360-view into the firm's business through a consolidated database and dashboard that puts core metrics and KPIs at their fingertips."

Vena for Legal by ProLytics is now available. For more information about Vena for Legal by ProLytics, please visit www.venasolutions.com/industries/legal.

About Vena

Vena is the only Intelligent Platform for Complete Planning that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About ProLytics Consulting Group

In 2021, ProLytics Consulting Group was honored as the Vena Partner of the Year. ProLytics has led the way in numerous implementations, serving organizations of varying sizes across diverse industry sectors. From legal and professional services to non-profits, senior living and manufacturing, ProLytics adopts a personalized approach that places the client's requirements at the forefront. Their guiding mission is, "Our customer's success is a measure of our success." This philosophy guides their work, as they strive to involve clients in every step of the process, from the initial discovery phase to post-implementation support. For more information, visit prolyticsgroup.com.

