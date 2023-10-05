First Student Safety Dog Bus Tour to Visit More School Districts to Promote School Bus Safety

CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the industry leader in school transportation, is hitting the road again to promote safe bus behavior through its nationwide Safety Dog Bus Tour. The program uses fun and interactive activities to teach bus riding basics to elementary school students.

First Student logo (PRNewswire)

The Safety Dog Bus Tour kicks off October 5 in Warwick, Rhode Island, and will travel across North America during the 2023-24 school year. Some of the school districts First Student's safety mascot will visit include:

Andover Public Schools in Andover, Kan.

Millcreek Township School District in Erie, Pa.

Porterville Unified School District in Porterville, Calif.

Memphis - Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tenn.

Warwick Public Schools in Warwick, R.I.

"At First Student, we are committed to providing the safest ride to school and home," said First Student Senior Vice President of Safety and Security Darryl Hill. "The Safety Dog Bus Tour teaches students effective safety tips in a memorable way, helping to ensure they feel comfortable and secure on our school buses. We look forward to delivering this important message in partnership with the school districts we serve."

School buses are the safest way for children to and from school. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are approximately 70 times safer than passenger cars.

During Safety Dog Bus Tour stops, students learn how to be a safe bus rider through various hands-on activities. They receive a safety demonstration on the school bus, sign a safety pledge, have a photo taken with Safety Dog and get a special gift bag to remember the information shared during the event.

There have been more than 45 stops on the Safety Dog Bus Tour to date. Nearly 14,000 students have signed the safety pledge.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the unmatched care and the safest ride to school. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance and charter services with a fleet of more than 44,500 buses.

Contact: Jen Biddinger

513.362.4600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Student