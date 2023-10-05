ImagineX Partners with ASH Investment Partners to Continue Growth Trajectory

ATLANTA , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASH Investment Partners, LLC (ASH IP), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in ImagineX, a digital services (DS) firm specializing in software development and cybersecurity solutions.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, ImagineX provides custom technology solutions to a broad base of enterprise and middle-market clients.

"We are thrilled to have ASH IP as a partner," said Shaun Bank, CEO of ImagineX. "We have been planning the company's future with ASH IP since early this year. The trust we have built in their playbook, which includes nurturing a highly engaged workforce, sustaining exceptional client satisfaction, and leveraging a vast global network, will lift our firm to the next level." Bank continued, "Their strategic and operational experience in the digital services and technology sectors is unique in private equity."

"For us – like the ImagineX team – it all begins with building the firm of choice for technology talent to thrive," said Andy Heyman, Managing Partner at ASH IP. "Great talent translates into value delivered to clients that invest in bespoke technology solutions to improve their businesses. Shaun and his team have built a marquee client list with the highest satisfaction scores we have seen in the space. ImagineX has established itself as a leader in building custom software and providing tailored cybersecurity solutions for its clients. We have conviction in this sector and look forward to working with Shaun and his team."

ImagineX is ASH IP's first platform investment in the firm's recently closed $150 million fund devoted exclusively to the digital services sector. Heyman adds, "There is a massive gap between client needs for custom digital solutions and highly qualified engineers to fill those needs. Our strategy is focused on investing in firms we believe can fill this gap and ImagineX is a prime example."

