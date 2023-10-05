Leia Inc. Acquires Philips 3D Display Patent Portfolio

Acquisition Strengthens its IP Portfolio and Reinforces Position as Global Leader in 3D Display Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc., the global leader in 3D display technology today announced that following the acquisition of Dimenco B.V., it has acquired the 3D Display patent portfolio of Royal Philips. With this strategic investment, Leia significantly strengthens its technology and IP position in 3D display technology.

Leia Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

The acquired portfolio consists of more than 500 patents and is widely recognized across the industry as one of the largest and most influential portfolios in 3D display technology. Combined with Leia's existing patent portfolio, it brings the number of patents held by Leia and its subsidiaries to over 1,500, making it the largest and most significant 3D display and software portfolio in the industry.

"Acquiring these trailblazing 3D display patents facilitates Leia's innovations in cutting edge display technology," says David Fattal, CEO of Leia. "This will allow our customers and partners to integrate unparalleled 3D into both existing and new product lines, as we shift the status quo from 2D to 3D viewing experiences."

The acquired patents will accelerate adoption of Leia's Simulated Reality (SR™) technology, which is presently being integrated into mobile, tablet, laptop, and desktop displays. The 3D experiences generated by Leia's technology are immersive and enable seamless switching between 2D and 3D in real-time, without the need for eyewear.

Leia is actively licensing its technology to display manufacturers and OEMs looking to offer full 3D solutions to their customers. Current customers include ZTE, Acer and Asus.

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Leia Inc.

Leia Inc . is a leading provider of eyewear-free 3D display hardware and software solutions. Our breakthrough technology, born from pioneering research at HP Labs and Philips, leverages advanced optics and AI to transform ordinary displays into naturally immersive experiences. We envision a future where the three-dimensional reality of our physical world is seamlessly reflected in the digital space to transform the way we work, play, and connect — and strive to make 3D accessible to anyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leia Inc.