Kedrion Biopharma Marks Fourth Annual Hereditary Factor 10 Deficiency Day on October 10

Global biopharma company encourages education and awareness around a rare bleeding disorder.

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in treating rare and serious diseases, is proud to recognize the fourth Hereditary Factor X (10) Deficiency Awareness Day on October 10, 2023. This day helps bring awareness to a rare bleeding disorder, the patients it impacts, their challenges, and the treatments that can help.

Kedrion Biopharma is proud to recognize the fourth Hereditary Factor X (10) Deficiency Awareness Day on October 10, 2023

Factor X Day was launched on 10/1020 by U.K.-based Bio Products Laboratory (BPL). In 2022, Kedrion joined forces with BPL. The new Kedrion is a global player in plasma derivatives and rare disease medicines, employing more than 5,000 people worldwide.

About one in a million people have hereditary factor X deficiency, which causes unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising, heavy menstrual bleeding in women, painful or swollen joints, nose bleeds, and bleeding gums. Although the disorder is ultra-rare, some patients with severe factor X deficiency could experience life-threatening complications like bleeding in the brain or stomach. Because symptoms vary, patients may suffer for years before being diagnosed. A simple blood test can determine whether someone has the disorder and can be treated with plasma-based treatments.

John, one of the oldest known patients with severe hereditary factor X deficiency at age 51, says it best. "Since being diagnosed when I was a year old, I have had to go to the hospital about 150 times for transfusions of fresh frozen plasma to treat bleeds that were not controlled by themselves. As someone living with hereditary factor X deficiency, I want everyone to be more aware of this rare disease and why it is so important to get care and treatment."

"We are excited for the first Hereditary Factor X Deficiency Awareness Day since Kedrion joined forces with Bio Products Laboratory in 2022," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer for Kedrion Biopharma. "With over 60 years of combined expertise across the United Kingdom, United States, and Italy, we are delighted to continue raising awareness for hereditary factor X deficiency and providing therapies to support patients, their caregivers, and families on the journey from diagnosis to treatment."

Kedrion is committed to providing therapies for rare diseases to improve patients' health as they manage bleeding disorders like hereditary factor X deficiency.

To learn more about hereditary factor X deficiency, visit https://www.hemophilia.org/bleeding-disorders-a-z/types/other-factor-deficiencies/factor-x.

About Kedrion

Kedrion Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for use in treating and preventing serious diseases, disorders, and conditions like plasminogen deficiency, hereditary factor X deficiency, and hemophilia. Its portfolio of 37 life-saving products is distributed in over 100 countries.

kedrion.com

Contact Information:

Sandy Sklareski

Communications Manager

s.sklareski@kedrion.com

551-255-6557

View original content:

SOURCE Kedrion Biopharma