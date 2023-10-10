ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF CHRISTINE MCCLURE

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Christine McClure to its team of Operating Partners. Ms. McClure will be responsible for providing experienced guidance and support with the goal of driving value creation on key financial-related portfolio company initiatives.

Ms. McClure joins One Rock with almost 30 years of experience working in financial leadership and change management. She previously served as regional Chief Financial Officer of the Americas at Unispace, a global design and build firm specializing in creative workspace experiences, where she led the implementation of financial objectives and spearheaded short- and long-term budgeting and forecasting of business financial results, cash and capital investments. Prior to Unispace, Ms. McClure was Vice President, Finance Business Partnering at National Grid. Earlier in her career, Ms. McClure held roles as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis at UNFI and Vice President Controller at Safety-Kleen Environmental Services at Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. Ms. McClure began her career at Ernst & Young LLP.

"One Rock remains committed to investing in our Operating Partner team to enhance the success of our portfolio companies," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We fully expect that Christine's considerable expertise in implementing and leading strategic initiatives in the finance area will facilitate growth and increase enterprise value within the portfolio."

"I admire the importance One Rock places on financial and operational excellence, as well as creating strong partnerships with portfolio companies," said Ms. McClure. "I am excited to begin collaborating with my fellow Operating Partners and management teams to improve finance disciplines and support the goals of our portfolio companies."

Utilizing the expertise of Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Christine McClure joins a growing team, which now includes 25 Operating Partners.

