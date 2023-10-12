Lectron Expands Retail Presence, Now Available at Best Buy

New 48A VBox, Level 1 & 2 Chargers for All EVs Available Online at BestBuy.com and In Select Stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of home and portable electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, announces its retail expansion with Best Buy, the nation's largest retailer in the consumer electronics industry. Lectron is teaming up with Best Buy to provide best-in-class, affordable EV chargers and adapters that cater to the needs of all EV drivers, eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues, regardless of make and model.

Lectron delivers reliable charging in any climate. EV owners can enjoy high-powered Level 2 home charging with the V-BOX Charging Station or opt for rapid on-the-go charging with the portable Level 2 charger. For overnight charging to support short daily commutes, the portable Level 1 charger is ideal and plugs directly into standard NEMA outlets.

Consumers can easily find and purchase the latest Lectron premium charging solutions at competitive prices at select Best Buy locations nationwide. Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Lectron, emphasized, "We are delighted to partner with Best Buy in making our new Level 1 and 2 chargers readily available to their valued customers from coast to coast."

Lectron chargers are compatible with all* EV model types - now available online and in select Best Buy stores nationwide:

Lectron V-BOX 48A Charging Station

Experience high-powered, high-speed Level 2 home charging up to 240V.

Delivers a charging rate of up to 46 mph at 11.52 kWh.

User-friendly design includes a 20-foot cable and a convenient storage mount.

Choose between a NEMA 14-50 outlet (up to 40A) or a 48A hardwired installation.

Lectron Portable Level 2 40A EV Charger

Get more miles in less time with this powerful portable charger.

Offers up to 9.6 kWh charging speed, perfect for quick home or office charging.

Provides up to 240V and 40A through a NEMA 14-50 outlet.

Lectron Portable Level 1 15A EV Charger

Ideal for daily urban commutes, with a 1.65 kWh charging capacity.

Effortlessly plugs into standard NEMA 5-15 outlets.

Provides convenient charging up to 110V and 15A, available wherever and whenever needed.

Lectron adapters bridge the gap between charging standards:

Lectron Tesla to J1772 EV Adapter

Expanded charging options for non-Tesla EVs with access to Tesla chargers.

Compatible with Tesla charging infrastructure, including High Powered Wall Connectors and Destination Chargers.

Compatible with all J1772 EVs.

Lectron J1772 to Tesla EV Adapter

Charge your Tesla with hassle-free access to a broader network of non-Tesla charging stations.

Compatible with all Tesla models.

Lectron CCS to Tesla Adapter

Enjoy rapid charging with support for up to 150 kW charging rate for Tesla vehicles at thousands of CCS fast chargers nationwide.

Compatible with all Tesla models.

Lectron at Best Buy is rolling out across the following states:

Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

About Lectron

Lectron crafts best-in-class, affordable charging stations, chargers, and adapters for all EV drivers, eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues. With a user-friendly and reliable product range trusted by over a quarter of a million happy customers, charging your EV has never been easier. Visit ev-lectron.com or explore Lectron products at Best Buy in-store and online at bestbuy.com .

*Tesla compatibility requires a J1772 to Tesla adapter.

