Dutch Bros launches the spooktacular Sour Candy Rebel energy drink for a limited time

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Friday the 13th, Dutch Bros is launching something sour & sweet to sink your fangs into! The Sour Candy Rebel energy drink featuring Soft Top & Rainbow Candy is available for a limited time only.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9092656-dutch-bros-launches-spooktacular-sour-candy-rebel-energy-drink/

The Sour Candy Rebel features features a mix of Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink and sour candy and watermelon flavors, topped with Soft Top & Rainbow Candy

"Vibrant, fun and full of flavor and energy, the Sour Candy Rebel is the perfect drink to fuel any and all fall activities," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "This drink isn't here for long, so you'll definitely want to get it while you can because it's scary good!"

Rainbow Candy is also the perfect treat to add to any of your fave drinks like tea, lemonade, soda and more! Customers can (trick &) treat themselves to the Sour Candy Rebel through October 31 or while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

View original content:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee