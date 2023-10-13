JOSEPH JAMES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

First 3 singles of 2023 have charted on Mediabase / Billboard

Valentine - February #15

For All You Know - July #24

One - October #20

Joseph James debut album 5.5 is nothing short of HITS!

This Saturday, October 14th at 4pm, Joseph James and his band will be kicking off the Audacy "We Can Survive Concert" at The Prudential Center, Newark, NJ Opening up for Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson and One Republic

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph James is an award-winning mainstream singer-songwriter and producer from New York, and the founder of AP Music Group. Joseph has performed, produced and toured with major acts all over the world. Some notable acts include Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta), Bono, and Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple).

