Concentric Energy Advisors Announces Strategic Leadership Transitions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries, today announced a number of strategic leadership transitions effective January 1, 2024. These strategic changes position Concentric to continue to expand its industry-leading service offerings.

Danielle Powers, currently an Executive Vice President, will be promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Powers has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has been a leader in Concentric's consulting practice since 2005.

"The questions around the energy transition are now harder to solve, and the answers are becoming more nuanced," said Ms. Powers of the new appointment, "as the energy industry changes and Concentric evolves, our commitment to providing excellent service will not change." Ms. Powers will be responsible for Concentric's corporate growth strategy and internal operations and will continue to serve clients as an expert in resource planning and the wholesale electricity market.

Focusing on client satisfaction, service offerings and delivery, and corporate communications, Daniel Dane, currently an Executive Vice President, will be promoted to become Concentric's new President and Vice-Chair. Mr. Dane is entering his 20th year at Concentric, and in addition to his role as a senior leader in Concentric, Mr. Dane plays a principal role in Concentric's financial advisory and regulatory practices.

Mr. Dane shared, "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our exceptional clients and employees to ensure Concentric remains the premiere North American energy industry advisory firm. Our clients are the heart of our business, and we will enhance and create new service offerings to meet their needs and expectations as the energy industry evolves." Mr. Dane will also continue to assist clients as an expert witness on utility regulation and financial advisory matters.

John J. Reed, Concentric's current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will continue as the firm's Chairman. Mr. Reed will continue to actively advise clients and lead Concentric's Board of Directors.

"The Board of Directors were thoughtful and deliberate in their consideration of these appointments and unanimously and enthusiastically endorse these leadership changes," said Mr. Reed, "Dan and Danielle represent vibrant new leadership steeped in Concentric's traditions and values. This leadership progression allows Concentric to expand, grow, and deepen the exceptional talent and services we offer the energy industry as it navigates new circumstances, energy demands, and customer preferences."

