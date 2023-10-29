The George Washington University Global Food Institute Commences Search for Visionary Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University (GW) and José Andrés today launched a search for the inaugural Carbonell Family Executive Director of the Global Food Institute at GW, a role that will develop and bring to life the Institute's strategic vision to change the world through the power of food.

"The Global Food Institute has made significant strides since its launch earlier this year, and we are eager to find an Executive Director who can lead the Institute into its next stage of growth," said Christopher Alan Bracey, GW's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "This individual should possess deep expertise in food and must be able to provide the vision and leadership to translate our broader goals into the execution of impactful projects and partnerships. While a challenging task lies ahead, the selected individual will work closely with GW's administrators, faculty, and students who are impassioned about solving these critical issues."

The ideal candidate for this transformative position will have a robust background in food issues, with a proven ability to think boldly and catalyze high-profile partnerships across the public and private sectors on a bipartisan basis. This role demands an individual capable of serving as a prominent ambassador for the Institute with key, and often high-profile, stakeholders as it transitions from launch to execution, and building the formal and informal coalitions of support required to transition the ideas incubated in the Institute into action.

"The Global Food Institute will reshape how we think about our food system and inspire and empower the next generation to develop solutions to the most challenging issues of our time," said Chef José Andrés, Founder of the Global Food Institute. "We need a passionate and knowledgeable Executive Director at the helm who will be energized by this incredible opportunity - and I look forward to working together to write the new recipes that will transform our global food system for the better."

The Carbonell Family Executive Directorship is made possible through a $5 million gift generously endowed by the Nelson A. and Michele M. Carbonell Family Foundation.

"Through this endowment, Michele and I aspire to provide the financial foundation necessary for GW to recruit an inspiring and accomplished leader to guide the Global Food Institute," said GW Chair Emeritus Nelson Carbonell Jr., B.S. '85, HON '21. "Our intention is that this contribution will not only expedite the Institute's impactful work but also empower its future leader to spearhead innovative solutions for the pressing challenges facing our food system."

Global organizational consulting leader and executive search specialist Korn Ferry has been retained to lead the search.

Learn more about the Global Food Institute at GW or view the job description here .

About The Global Food Institute at GW

Founded by The George Washington University (GW) and renowned chef, humanitarian, and long- time GW instructor José Andrés, the Global Food Institute at GW (GFI) seeks to advance global food policy and address the world's most urgent problems by leveraging the power of food. The GFI works across three main pillars: Policy, Innovation, and Humanity. The GFI is positioned to produce cutting- edge research to create and improve domestic and global food policies, incubate and engineer innovative new technologies with an entrepreneurial spirit, and lead critical conversations about the impact of food on humans and our planet. To learn more, visit globalfoodinstitute.gwu.edu.

