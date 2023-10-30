Comfort® Hotels Unveils New Look and Feel with First Rise & Shine™ Prototype Opening in Mountain Grove, Missouri

Choice Hotels International's flagship brand embraces the future and honors the past with new prototype, setting the stage for multigenerational travelers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) unveiled a new Comfort hotels look and feel with the opening of the first, new construction Rise & Shine™ prototype in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers, Comfort hotels' new Rise & Shine prototype offers a fresh and contemporary design that resonates with guests of all ages. Many of our guests recall staying at a Comfort hotel as a child, and are excited about creating new memories with their own children in our bright and spacious properties. In fact, in a Choice Privileges member survey, over 90 percent of parents have not only stayed at a Comfort hotel for family vacations and road-tripping with their children in the past, but are also likely to stay at a Comfort in the future with their kids.

"Comfort hotels is thrilled to introduce the Rise & Shine™ prototype with the opening of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Mountain Grove," said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "It's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to enhancing guest experiences and ensuring that families and travelers of all ages can create cherished memories at Comfort hotels."

The 56-room property is situated at 150 E 19th Street in Mountain Grove, Missouri near Mark Twain National Forest, and was developed by Thompson Lodging LLC. The Comfort Inn & Suites was designed to meet guest needs with tailored spaces for travelers to relax, work, sleep and get ready for their day. Guests of the Comfort Inn & Suites can find the following elements:

Outdoor patio anchored by an indoor/outdoor fireplace, designed to give guests a warm welcome and make them feel at home.

Open, airy and inviting public spaces with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural lighting.

A multi-purpose flex room that seamlessly converts to serve a variety of uses.

Guestrooms featuring upgraded fixtures and furniture, including semi-open closets and new "on the go" stations by the door.

Functional and tasteful lighting throughout the prototype including the front desk welcome wall, public space millwork shelving, exclusive up-lighting on the guest room headboard wall and media panel and on the prototype exterior to create a welcoming environment throughout the hotel.

With Radisson Hotels Americas now part of the Choice Hotels family of brands, the company offers more than a half-dozen midscale and upper-midscale brands, all with best-in-class franchisee support and full access to Choice's powerful global reservation channels.

Comfort participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands located in 46 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools like ChoiceMAX, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Comfort and other development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com .

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for over 40 years. With over 2,000 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Inn & Suites®, and Comfort Suites® properties are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they are going. The Comfort brand family recently completed a multiyear transformation with updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo signaling to guests outside the hotel that something's new on the inside. The largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer spacious rooms, complimentary amenities including a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a business center, and a fitness center and/or swimming pool. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the leading lodging franchisors in the world. Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.Choicehotels.com.

