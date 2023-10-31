Anju Welcomes Atherion Bioresearch as the Newest CRO Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a leading provider of life science solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Atherion Bioresearch, a full-service CRO. This collaboration provides both organizations opportunities to accelerate growth, streamline processes, and enhance data integrity.

Atherion Bioresearch, established by experienced drug development professionals and focused on helping its partners advance their pipelines, selected Anju as a preferred partner due to Anju's exceptional eClinical solutions, deep industry knowledge, and their shared dedication to advancing the field of clinical research. Atherion possesses deep capabilities in diagnostics and therapeutics, as well as drug chemistry and manufacturing.

"This is a monumental step forward," says Dr. Michael Rosol, CEO at Atherion Bioresearch. "We are thrilled to combine our strengths and leverage Anju's cutting-edge solutions. This partnership will empower us to deliver even more efficient, compliant, and patient-centric clinical trials."

Anju's eClinical solutions, which include TrialMaster for electronic data capture, CTMS Master for clinical trial management systems, and TA Scan for data analytics, have gained recognition for their ability to streamline clinical trials.

Paul Sahargun, SVP of eClinical at Anju, commented, "We look forward to this new partnership with Atherion. Through our combined resources we can redefine the standard for data integrity, operational efficiency, and patient-focused clinical trials."

Anju will serve Atherion in the advancement of therapeutic and diagnostic trials, including those focused on radiotherapeutics and in indications including oncology, inflammation and immunology, respiratory medicine, and ophthalmology. This partnership aims to ensure trials are designed with the greatest efficiency and data integrity.

About Atherion Bioresearch

Atherion Bioresearch, founded by drug development experts, offers high-quality clinical research services to pharmaceutical and biotech industries. With a commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centric research, Atherion delivers cutting-edge solutions that enable their clients to develop technology towards successful commercialization.

About Anju

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, their flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

