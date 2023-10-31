Blackbaud Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

Revenue Growth Accelerating; Operating Discipline Contributes to Another Quarter of Margin Expansion; Rule of 40 Target Achieved Earlier than Expected

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We produced very strong results in the third quarter," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Further margin expansion and accelerating revenue growth enabled us to exceed the Rule of 40 a quarter earlier than expected. We are well positioned to build on our momentum in 2024 and are excited about the significant profitable growth and substantial value creation we can achieve through the continued execution of our five-point operating plan."

Third Quarter 2023 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2022 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $277.6 million , up 6.2%, with $269.0 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 7.9%. GAAP recurring revenue was 97% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 8.3%.

GAAP income from operations was $22.0 million , inclusive of security incident-related costs of $4.1 million , with GAAP operating margin of 7.9%, an increase of 1,060 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $79.6 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 28.7%, an increase of 960 basis points.

GAAP net income was $9.0 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.17 , up $0.37 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $60.5 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.12 , up $0.43 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $97.1 million , up $30.2 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0%, an increase of 940 basis points.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $128.0 million , an increase of $20.0 million .

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $110.6 million , an increase of $21.2 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 39.8%, an increase of 560 basis points.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $117.9 million , an increase of $24.1 million , with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 42.5%, an increase of 660 basis points.

"The third quarter represented an inflection point for revenue growth, with organic revenues growing 6.6% and even faster organic recurring revenue growth of 8.3%," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "Through our cost management initiatives, we also continued to strengthen profitability, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0%, a more than nine-point improvement year over year. Additionally, we generated $118 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter and are on track to meet or exceed the high end of our annual guidance range for adjusted free cash flow."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reiterated its 2023 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $1.095 billion to $1.125 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5% to 31.5%

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.63 to $3.94

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $190 million to $210 million

Included in its 2023 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 20%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $37 million to $41 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be approximately 53 million to 54 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $65 million to $75 million , including approximately $55 million to $65 million of capitalized software and content development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Total costs related to the Security Incident exceeded the limit of our insurance coverage during the first quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. For full year 2024, we currently expect a significant decrease in net pre-tax expense related to the Security Incident for ongoing legal fees. In line with the company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of September 30, 2023, Blackbaud had approximately $250 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was authorized in December 2021.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call When: November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada) Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software and content development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; restructuring and other real estate activities; costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident; and impairment of capitalized software development costs.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,091 $ 31,691 Restricted cash 359,596 702,240 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,689 and $7,318 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 102,755 102,809 Customer funds receivable 3,557 249 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,407 81,654 Total current assets 579,406 918,643 Property and equipment, net 100,575 107,426 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,374 45,899 Software and content development costs, net 155,937 141,023 Goodwill 1,051,163 1,050,272 Intangible assets, net 594,169 635,136 Other assets 83,654 94,304 Total assets $ 2,603,278 $ 2,992,703 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 39,357 $ 42,559 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 101,379 86,002 Due to customers 361,837 700,860 Debt, current portion 19,217 18,802 Deferred revenue, current portion 415,810 382,419 Total current liabilities 937,600 1,230,642 Debt, net of current portion 723,376 840,241 Deferred tax liability 94,322 125,759 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,022 2,817 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 41,811 44,918 Other liabilities 2,976 4,294 Total liabilities 1,803,107 2,248,671 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 69,187,767 and 67,814,044 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 69 68 Additional paid-in capital 1,170,919 1,075,264 Treasury stock, at cost; 15,337,077 and 14,745,230 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (572,428) (537,287) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,141 8,938 Retained earnings 193,470 197,049 Total stockholders' equity 800,171 744,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,603,278 $ 2,992,703

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenue









Recurring $ 269,001 $ 249,387

$ 784,139 $ 746,560 One-time services and other 8,625 11,910

26,282 36,788 Total revenue 277,626 261,297

810,421 783,348 Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 114,132 111,488

342,558 338,149 Cost of one-time services and other 7,634 9,449

23,795 31,757 Total cost of revenue 121,766 120,937

366,353 369,906 Gross profit 155,860 140,360

444,068 413,442 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 52,462 56,414

160,038 164,367 Research and development 37,965 40,451

114,702 118,736 General and administrative 42,596 49,860

154,582 141,013 Amortization 793 647

2,355 2,263 Total operating expenses 133,816 147,372

431,677 426,379 Income (loss) from operations 22,044 (7,012)

12,391 (12,937) Interest expense (9,620) (9,337)

(31,449) (25,912) Other income, net 5,662 4,454

10,447 8,708 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 18,086 (11,895)

(8,611) (30,141) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,069 (1,576)

(5,032) (5,993) Net income (loss) $ 9,017 $ (10,319)

$ (3,579) $ (24,148) Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.20)

$ (0.07) $ (0.47) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.20)

$ (0.07) $ (0.47) Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 52,704,974 51,692,152

52,495,556 51,519,340 Diluted weighted average shares 54,089,897 51,692,152

52,495,556 51,519,340 Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (4,794) $ (11,536)

$ 419 $ (24,066) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 4,093 6,797

(1,216) 20,260 Total other comprehensive loss (701) (4,739)

(797) (3,806) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 8,316 $ (15,058)

$ (4,376) $ (27,954)

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss $ (3,579) $ (24,148) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 81,627 76,606 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 4,815 4,374 Stock-based compensation expense 95,668 83,659 Deferred taxes (31,163) (21,672) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,388 1,827 Other non-cash adjustments 5,106 5,677 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (4,757) 9,998 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,488 22,246 Trade accounts payable (3,362) 14,435 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,073 (7,028) Deferred revenue 33,679 23,832 Net cash provided by operating activities 202,983 189,806 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (4,243) (10,512) Capitalized software and content development costs (44,664) (42,757) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (13) (20,945) Cash received in sale of business — 6,426 Other investing activities (250) — Net cash used in investing activities (49,170) (67,788) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 175,800 126,900 Payments on debt (293,957) (229,442) Stock issuance costs — (1,205) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (35,568) (36,057) Change in due to customers (339,735) (243,109) Change in customer funds receivable (3,286) (1,291) Net cash used in financing activities (496,746) (384,204) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (311) (14,235) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (343,244) (276,421) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 733,931 651,762 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 390,687 $ 375,341

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,091 $ 31,691 Restricted cash 359,596 702,240 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 390,687 $ 733,931

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 277,626 $ 261,297

$ 810,421 $ 783,348











GAAP gross profit $ 155,860 $ 140,360

$ 444,068 $ 413,442 GAAP gross margin 56.1 % 53.7 %

54.8 % 52.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,145 3,414

12,242 11,327 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,117 11,913

39,364 36,806 Add: Employee severance — (33)

797 348 Subtotal 17,262 15,294

52,403 48,481 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 173,122 $ 155,654

$ 496,471 $ 461,923 Non-GAAP gross margin 62.4 % 59.6 %

61.3 % 59.0 %











GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 22,044 $ (7,012)

$ 12,391 $ (12,937) GAAP operating margin 7.9 % (2.7) %

1.5 % (1.7) % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,379 27,945

95,668 83,659 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,910 12,560

41,719 39,069 Add: Employee severance 140 232

5,094 694 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(1)(2) 7,029 2,456

6,799 5,705 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — —

— 71 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(3) 4,086 13,658

48,646 29,207 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs — —

— 2,263 Subtotal 57,544 56,851

197,926 160,668 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 79,588 $ 49,839

$ 210,317 $ 147,731 Non-GAAP operating margin 28.7 % 19.1 %

26.0 % 18.9 %











GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 18,086 $ (11,895)

$ (8,611) $ (30,141) GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,017 $ (10,319)

$ (3,579) $ (24,148)











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 54,089,897 51,692,152

52,495,556 51,519,340 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (0.20)

$ (0.07) $ (0.47)











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 9,069 (1,576)

(5,032) (5,993) Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 57,544 56,851

197,926 160,668 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 75,630 44,956

189,315 130,527 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(4) 15,126 8,991

37,863 26,105 Non-GAAP net income $ 60,504 $ 35,965

$ 151,452 $ 104,422











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 54,089,897 52,362,781

53,469,768 51,985,207 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.69

$ 2.83 $ 2.01

(1) Includes a $2.0 million noncash impairment of certain intangible assets held for sale during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes noncash impairment charges incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to the sublease of our Washington, DC office location the lease of which was acquired during the EVERFI acquisition. (3) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $4.1 million and $48.6 million, respectively, which includes approximately $0.0 million and $30.0 million, respectively, in recorded liabilities for loss contingencies, net of insurance recoveries during the same periods of $0.0 million, and during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $13.7 million and $31.1 million, respectively, net of insurance recoveries during the same period that were $0.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims, negotiated settlements and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2023, we currently expect net pre-tax expense of approximately $20 million to $30 million and net cash outlays of approximately $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. Not included in these ranges are our previous settlements or current accruals for loss contingencies related to the matters discussed below. For full year 2024, we currently expect a significant decrease in net pre-tax expense related to the Security Incident for ongoing legal fees. In line with our policy, legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of September 30, 2023, we have recorded approximately $50.0 million in aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies based primarily on recent negotiations with certain governmental agencies related to the Security Incident that we believe we can reasonably estimate. In connection with the settlement of the multi-state Attorneys General investigation (as previously disclosed on October 5, 2023), we expect to pay $49.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. There are other Security Incident-related matters, including customer claims, customer constituent class actions and governmental investigations, for which we have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency as of September 30, 2023 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. Each of these matters could, separately or in the aggregate, result in an adverse judgment, settlement, fine, penalty or other resolution, the amount, scope and timing of which we are currently unable to predict, but could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, cash flows or financial condition. (4) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP revenue $ 277,626 $ 261,297

$ 810,421 $ 783,348 GAAP revenue growth 6.2 %



3.5 %

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1) — (912)

— (3,525) Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 277,626 $ 260,385

$ 810,421 $ 779,823 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 6.6 %



3.9 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 277,626 $ 260,385

$ 810,421 $ 779,823 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) (1,942) —

1,715 — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 275,684 $ 260,385

$ 812,136 $ 779,823 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 5.9 %



4.1 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 269,001 $ 249,387

$ 784,139 $ 746,560 GAAP recurring revenue growth 7.9 %



5.0 %

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1) — (893)

— (3,438) Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 269,001 $ 248,494

$ 784,139 $ 743,122 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 8.3 %



5.5 %













Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 269,001 $ 248,494

$ 784,139 $ 743,122 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3) (1,749) —

1,639 — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 267,252 $ 248,494

$ 785,778 $ 743,122 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis 7.5 %



5.7 %



(1) Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,017 $ (10,319)

$ (3,579) $ (24,148) Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 6,608 8,666

24,893 25,004 Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 9,069 (1,576)

(5,032) (5,993) Add: Depreciation 3,293 3,519

9,901 10,642 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,910 12,560

41,719 39,069 Add: Amortization of software and content development costs(1) 11,573 9,795

33,113 28,528 Subtotal 44,453 32,964

104,594 97,250 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 53,470 $ 22,645

$ 101,015 $ 73,102 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(2) 19.3 %



12.5 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,379 27,945

95,668 83,659 Add: Employee severance 140 232

5,094 694 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3) 7,029 2,456

6,799 5,705 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — —

— 71 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(3) 4,086 13,658

48,646 29,207 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs — —

— 2,263 Subtotal 43,634 44,291

156,207 121,599 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 97,104 $ 66,936

$ 257,222 $ 194,701 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 35.0 %



31.7 %













Rule of 40(5) 41.6 %



35.6 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 97,104 66,936

257,222 194,701 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6) (1,162) 2,827

709 4,979 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(6) $ 95,942 $ 69,763

$ 257,931 $ 199,680 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 34.8 %



31.8 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(7) 40.7 %



35.9 %



(1) Includes amortization expense related to software and content development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA. (3) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (4) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (6) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro. (7) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 202,983 $ 189,806 Less: purchase of property and equipment (4,243) (10,512) Less: capitalized software and content development costs (44,664) (42,757) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 154,076 $ 136,537 Add: Security Incident-related cash flows, net of insurance 23,100 9,536 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 177,176 $ 146,073

