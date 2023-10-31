Omni Bridgeway more than doubles the size of its London investment team

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce a substantial expansion of its operations in the UK with the addition of six individuals in London, bringing the total team to 11. All the new hires have significant experience in legal finance.

Gian Kull, Regional Portfolio Manager - UK, Omni Bridgeway (PRNewswire)

"At a time when funding options in the UK have been reducing, Omni Bridgeway is increasing its commitment and presence"

Gian Kull joins as Regional Portfolio Manager for the UK and Senior Investment Manager and will oversee the origination and management of investments in the UK. Gian joins Omni Bridgeway from a UK-based global litigation funder where he was Chief Investment Officer. Prior to this, Gian was with Syz Capital in Zürich, where he led the build-out of a legal assets investment platform focused on litigation funding and law firm lending.

Gian is joined by Investment Managers Simon Latham, Sean McGuiness, Andrew Roberts and Michael Taggart. With experience across commercial litigation funding and international arbitration, the group brings particular bench strength in competition disputes, collective redress, large-scale insolvencies, shareholder claims, offshore litigation and recovery, and sector-focused experience in infrastructure, energy and construction, among others.

"Omni Bridgeway is the world's leading funder and these appointments solidify our position," notes Raymond van Hulst, Managing Director and CEO. "These experienced new hires bring further track record to the high-calibre team we already have in London. At a time when funding options in the UK market have been reducing significantly, Omni Bridgeway is increasing its commitment and presence," he continues. "With over three decades of experience – and our footprint and operations in 26 international markets – Omni Bridgeway remains the only funder to have global originating and funding capability."

The team augments Omni Bridgeway's slate of industry veterans: seasoned investment team members Alistair Croft, Camilla Godman, and Mark Wells, former founding partner of Calunius Capital who recently joined the company as Global Head of Portfolio Management. The team is rounded out by senior business development and marketing professionals Sarah Glover (formerly Burford Capital) and Steven Savage, who joined from Woodsford last month.

"Collectively, the London team bring decades of funding industry experience," remarks Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer EMEA, Hannah van Roessel. "Omni Bridgeway is now even better positioned in the UK to provide on-the-ground resources and expertise for merits and enforcement funding across all types of disputes."

Gian Kull concluded, "It's exciting to be leading the efforts for one of the world's top funders in such a key market for disputes funding. We are joining a highly respected team – it is strength building on strength. The quality of our combined team and the resources we can deploy will enable us to quickly deliver legal finance solutions to companies, law firms and their clients."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations.

CONTACT:

Steven Savage | Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications +44 (0) 7951499 052 | ssavage@omnibridgeway.com

Simon Latham, Investment Manager, Senior Legal Counsel, Omni Bridgeway (PRNewswire)

Sean McGuiness, Investment Manager, Senior Legal Counsel, Omni Bridgeway (PRNewswire)

Andrew Roberts, Investment Manager, Senior Legal Counsel, Omni Bridgeway (PRNewswire)

Michael Taggart, Investment Manager, Omni Bridgeway (PRNewswire)

The Global Leader in Litigation Financing and Managing Legal Risks (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Bridgeway