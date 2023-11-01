Aster Insights Announces Presentations at SITC's 38th Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight research on utilizing real-world data to assess progression-free survival, neoantigen prediction for cancer vaccines, and predictors of immunotherapeutic response

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced its participation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Three presentations will be shared at this year's SITC meeting based on multimodal evidence from Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest running observational research study in oncology, which has accrued nearly 400,000 patients. The schedule of presentations and highlights include:

Importance of understanding the clonal structure of primary vs metastatic tumors to predict neoantigens for effective neoantigen-based cancer vaccines





Utilizing patterns of copy number alterations to inform cancer prognosis





Application of Aster Insights' real-world progression-free survival algorithm to demonstrate the utility of real-world data for confirming previously reported prognostic associations

The abstracts were published this week in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer (JITC). Aster Insights partners with 18 leading cancer centers that comprise the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN). All three studies being presented at SITC this year stem from research conducted within ORIEN® Immuno-Oncology Research Interest Group and were co-developed by ORIEN ® and Aster Insights scientists.

"These presentations at SITC are a testament to the longstanding partnerships between Aster Insights and ORIEN," said Anand Shah, MD, Aster Insights CEO. "Over the years, our collaborative research in immuno-oncology has identified new treatments, supported drug and biomarker discovery, and provided novel insights for cancer care delivery."

Aster Insights is the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery. We partner with drug, biologics, diagnostics, and medical device developers to accelerate oncology product discovery and development through our scientific and clinical intelligence. Aster Insights leads the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network (ORIEN®), a consortium of the nation's leading cancer centers that conduct Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest running observational research study in oncology. Together, we are changing the way cancer is studied, treated, and prevented. Learn more at www.AsterInsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

