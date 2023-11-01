Neiman Marcus Group Announces Amendment and Extension of its ABL Credit Facility

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group announced that on October 27, 2023 it entered into a Fourth Amendment (the "Amendment") to the Credit Agreement governing the Company's $900M asset-based lending facility (the "ABL Facility"), led by Bank of America, N.A. as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, which amends the Company's existing Credit Agreement, dated as of September 25, 2020 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement").

The Amendment, among other things, modifies the current agreement to extend the maturity date of the Credit Agreement from September 25, 2024 to October 27, 2028 (subject to a springing maturity date upon the occurrence of certain events).

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information to investors. This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and projections about our future results, performance and prospects. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical in nature and are not current facts. When used in this news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release), the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could," "will" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events with respect to, among other things: weakness in domestic and global capital markets and other economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on the Company's ability to obtain credit; general economic and political conditions or changes in such conditions, including relationships between the United States and the countries from which the Company sources its merchandise; economic, political, social or other events resulting in the short-or long-term disruption in business at the Company's stores, distribution centers or offices; changes in consumer confidence resulting in a reduction of discretionary spending on goods; changes in the demographic or retail environment; changes in consumer preferences or fashion trends; changes in the Company's relationships with customers due to, among other things, its failure to provide quality service and competitive loyalty programs, its inability to provide credit pursuant to its proprietary credit card arrangement or its failure to protect customer data or comply with regulations surrounding information security and privacy; the effects of incurring a substantial amount of indebtedness under the Company's senior secured credit facilities and other debt instruments; the ability to refinance the Company's indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities and other debt instruments and the effects of any refinancing; the effects upon the Company of complying with the covenants contained in its senior secured credit facilities and other debt instruments; restrictions on the terms and conditions of the indebtedness under the Company's senior secured credit facilities and other debt instruments may place on the Company's ability to respond to changes in its business or to take certain actions; competitive responses to the Company's loyalty program, marketing, merchandising and promotional efforts or inventory liquidations by vendors or other retailers; changes in the financial viability of the Company's competitors; seasonality of the retail business; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters, particularly during peak selling seasons; delays in anticipated store openings and renovations; the Company's success in enforcing its intellectual property rights; changes in the Company's relationships with designers, vendors and other sources of merchandise, including changes in the level of goods and/or changes in the form in which such goods are made available to us for resale; delays in receipt of merchandise ordered due to work stoppages or other causes of delay in connection with either the manufacture or shipment of such merchandise; changes in foreign currency exchange or inflation rates; significant increases in paper, printing and postage costs; changes in key management personnel and the Company's ability to retain key management personnel; changes in the Company's relationships with certain of our buyers or key sales associates and the Company's ability to retain our buyers or key sales associates; changes in government or regulatory requirements increasing the Company's costs of operations; litigation that may have an adverse effect on the Company's financial results or reputation; terrorist activities in the United States and elsewhere; the impact of funding requirements related to the Company's pension plan; the Company's ability to provide credit to its customers pursuant to its proprietary credit card program arrangement, including any future changes in the terms of such arrangement and/or legislation impacting the extension of credit to its customers; and the design and implementation of new information systems as well as enhancements of existing systems.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for our existing operations, experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on us and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These and other factors that may adversely affect the Company's future performance or financial condition are contained in its Annual Report and other reports posted on the Private Portal. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

