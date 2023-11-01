NFP Acquires SeaChange Limited, a Health and Safety Consultancy

Acquisition of Kildare-based firm continues NFP's expansion in Europe, adds leading safety management solutions provider

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a market-leading international specialty insurance broking and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired SeaChange Limited, a health and safety consultancy based in Naas, County Kildare. This acquisition expands NFP's European health and safety capabilities and solutions for the company's Irish, UK and mainland European clients. The acquisition closed effective October 1.

"Acquiring SeaChange provides an exciting opportunity to support our clients in new ways, offering them access to an in-house health and safety consultancy as another way to mitigate overall business risk," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "This strategic move gives NFP another competitive edge and an exciting progression into health and safety consulting in Ireland."

Founded in 2005 by Ger Cummins as a family-run business, SeaChange delivers sustainable safety management solutions to its clients, empowering businesses to fully engage their workforce and become leaders in health and safety best practices. SeaChange employs 25 people and partners with their 300 clients across Ireland, Europe and the United States.

"Joining NFP represents a new era for SeaChange and a very proud moment for our business and family," said Dr. Paul Cummins, CEO, SeaChange. "NFP has a very successful business in Ireland, and we believe this next step will offer NFP and SeaChange clients a wider breadth of corporate services to help manage risk and support a more competitive insurance offering. I look forward to leading our company on the next chapter of its business journey."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP in Europe focuses on business and people risk solutions across commercial insurance, health and safety consultancy, employee benefits, human resources, private and personal solutions, and wealth management. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit nfpireland.ie to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About SeaChange

SeaChange Ltd. is a health and safety consultancy that provides organisations across multiple business sectors with transformative safety management solutions, engaging the workforce in preventing incidents and achieving a positive, sustainable safety culture.

Visit SeaChange for more on leading a proactive safety culture in your organisation.

