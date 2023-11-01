Procede Software Named a 2023 Top Company to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the Official Magazine of the Women in Trucking Association

As a company with a strong commitment to culture, diversity, and inclusion, Procede is deeply honored to be named to the list, which recognizes companies that are exceptional places for women to work in the transportation industry.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The list recognizes corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

Nabyl Alvarez, Vice President of People & Culture, said, "At Procede Software, we are deeply committed to diversity and inclusion at every level of our organization. We strive to make Procede a welcoming and supportive place where all of our employees are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work. We are truly honored to have our efforts recognized by WIT and Redefining the Road, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who voted for our company."

WIT developed its prestigious recognition program, the Redefining the Road magazine's List of Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation, in 2018, to recognize companies that are aligned with its mission to support employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face. To be named to the list, companies must undergo a rigorous nomination, vetting, and voting process. This year, more than 27,000 transportation professionals participated in industry voting.

"Procede Software is to be commended for earning recognition as a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine for the Women in Trucking Association," said Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director. "Organizations recognized on this impressive list have proven they are supportive of gender diversity by accommodating family and work balance; offering competitive compensation, benefits, and professional growth; and providing career advancement opportunities."

This year's list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 5–8, 2023 in Dallas, Texas, and Procede Software is excited to be exhibiting in Booth #810.

Navistar is the sponsor of this year's program. To view a full list of companies named to the list, visit the WIT website.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

