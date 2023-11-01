WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN NOVEMBER 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers seeking an escape from the autumn chill should look no further than The Islands of The Bahamas. With newly launched direct flights this fall, the 16-island destination is more accessible than ever and offers a variety of entertainment, from competitive tournaments and sporting events to local celebrations and culinary festivals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

With newly launched direct flights this fall, the 16-island destination is more accessible than ever!

NEWS

From the West Coast to the East, U.S. Travellers Have Greater Access to The Bahamas — Travelling to the idyllic shores of The Bahamas is now easier than ever. Beginning 4 November 2023, JetBlue will operate its first-ever weekly nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). Additionally, Bahamasair resumes service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) on 12 November 2023, reaching Freeport in under two hours.

Makers Air Launches Twice-Weekly Nonstop Flights to Long Island from Fort Lauderdale — Makers Air announced new twice-weekly nonstop flights to Long Island, a destination known for its breathtaking cliffs and ecological wonders, including Dean's Blue Hole and Hamilton's Cave. Beginning 14 December 2023, service will operate between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and Stella Maris Airport (SML), every Thursday and Sunday.

Rick Fox Introduces the World's First Carbon-Negative Home in The Bahamas — Nassau, Bahamas is now home to the world's first-ever carbon-negative concrete home constructed by Partanna Global, founded by former NBA player and Bahamian entrepreneur Rick Fox and award-winning architect Sam Marshall. In partnership with the Government of The Bahamas, 1,000 homes will be built with the new material, furthering the nation's commitment to combatting the global climate crisis.

Second Annual Bahamas Charter Yacht Show Announces 2024 Dates — After an impressive debut, Bahamas Charter Yacht Show is set to return 25 to 28 January 2024. The charter broker-only event will be staged at leading Nassau and Paradise Island marinas, including Atlantis Paradise Island, Bay Street Marina, Nassau Cruise Port, The Pointe Marina and Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina.

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Paradise at Baha Mar — This Thanksgiving, travellers can create new holiday traditions at Baha Mar. The resort will offer a series of curated events, from community service opportunities to elevated holiday dinner options. Guests can book a reservation at Café Boulud, serving a prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast or a special family-style table experience at Costa.

NCAA Athletes and Basketball Fans Bound for The Bahamas — The Bahamas celebrates the start of the NCAA season with the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis College Basketball Tournament held at Atlantis Paradise Island, 18 to 24 November 2023. Fans can cheer on their favourite teams at the Tailgate Party on 22 November 2023.

The Conchman Triathlon Returns to Grand Bahama Island — On 4 November 2023, the Conchman Triathlon returns to Taino Beach on Grand Bahama Island. The race continues its tradition welcoming visitors and locals of all ages to compete since 1986. Online registration closes 1 November 2023.

Viking Yacht Owners Head to Bimini Big Game Club Resort — Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina will host the first-ever annual Viking Yacht Owners Weekend Tournament, 9 to 12 November 2023. The exclusive event led by Captain Chase Camacho will bring together adult and junior anglers to compete.

Anglers Welcomed to 7th Annual Old Bahama Bay Wahoo Charity Cup — Anglers across Florida and The Bahamas will hunt in the boundless turquoise waters of Grand Bahama Island for the chance at catching the Old Bahama Bay Wahoo Charity Cup's biggest wahoo. Participants will meet at Old Bahama Bay Resort & Marina 16 to 18 November 2023.

The Abacos Celebrate Its Bountiful Seas with Inaugural Seafood Festival — The inaugural Seafood Festival in Crown Haven, Abaco will take place 18 November 2023, beginning at 12:00 pm ET. The event will highlight a fusion of the island chain's rich maritime culture and culinary delicacies, featuring friendly competition and live entertainment.

Great Exuma Hosts Farmer's Hill & Old Place Homecoming — Visitors are welcome to join Exuma in celebrating authentic Bahamian culture and tradition at the Farmer's Hill & Old Place Homecoming celebration on 23 November 2023. Family-friendly festivities will include local cuisine and live entertainment.

Best of the Best Regatta to Showcase Premiere Sloop Sailing Tradition — Bahamian culture will be on full display at the 2023 Best of the Best Regatta held from 30 November to 3 December in Montagu Bay in Nassau. The four-day event is expected to attract over 200 sloop sailors from across the archipelago, showcasing the skill and sportsmanship behind The Bahamas' national sport.

The Bahamas Earns Top Travel Accolades and Awards — The Islands of The Bahamas earned a spot in the coveted "The Best Islands in the World: 2023 Readers' Choice Awards" by Conde Nast Traveler. Additionally, Caribbean Journal named Nassau's Graycliff Hotel the "Best Boutique Hotel in The Bahamas" and Travel Weekly awarded The Bahamas and Magical Vacation Planner a Gold Magellan Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Marketing category.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Heads to 2023 DEMA Show — Representatives from BMOTIA are headed to the annual Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA) Show in New Orleans 14 to 17 November 2023 to showcase the archipelago's premiere diving offerings. Throughout the show, BMOTIA will be hosting one-on-one meetings with dive partners, two seminars focused on coral restoration tourism throughout The Bahamas, and a Bahamas Happy Hour with booth games to win dive trips and prizes provided by dive partners.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages. Beginning 13 November 2023, travellers can find even greater Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings at www.bahamas.com/cyberweek2023.

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Special "Singles Day" Package — Atlantis Paradise Island celebrates National Singles Day on 11 November 2023 with a special 24-hour bookable offer. The "Singles Day" Package starts at $1,111 for two and includes discounted stays at The Coral, The Royal, The Reef and The Cove for select travel dates in 2024.

Visitors Can Travel from Nassau to the Out Islands for Free — U.S. and Canadian residents can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands at a discount. Pre-booked hotel stays of four nights or longer at participating Out Island properties can earn up to two free airline or Bahamas Ferries tickets from Nassau. The booking window is now through 13 November 2023, for travel until 30 April 2024.

Enjoy 20% Off Goldwynn Resort & Residences Bookings — Travellers who book their stay at Goldwynn Resort & Residences, Nassau's newest luxury oceanfront resort, by 30 November 2023, will receive 20% off their stay. This exclusive, limited-time offering is a wonderful way to experience the tranquil, private location and pristine amenities of the 81-room resort that debuted on Cable Beach earlier this year.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation