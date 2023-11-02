Optimizing Contingent Labor to Significantly Reduce Operational Costs

PASSAIC, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leader in human capital management (HCM) consulting, is pleased to announce a new service to optimize contingent labor, which will result in substantial cost reductions while maintaining operational efficiency for our clients.

Lockerbie & Co. recognizes the unique challenges faced by private equity firms and their portfolio companies and has developed a suite of procurement services designed to address these challenges head-on. (PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Companies are increasingly relying on contingent labor to flexibly address their workforce needs. While this approach offers flexibility, it often comes with significant costs that can impact the bottom line. To tackle this challenge, Lockerbie & Co. has launched a service to optimize the use of contingent labor for our clients.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Data-Driven Insights: Lockerbie & Co. has leveraged partnerships with advanced data analytics tools to gain a deep understanding of workforce demands and trends. By analyzing historical data, we can accurately forecast contingent labor requirements and allocate resources more efficiently. Vendor Management: We have established robust vendor management systems to streamline the process of acquiring contingent talent. This includes negotiations for competitive rates and contracts that align with your long-term strategic goals. Skill Matching: Our new approach ensures that contingent workers are matched precisely to the skills required for specific projects. This minimizes downtime, reduces training costs, and enhances overall productivity. Compliance and Risk Management: Lockerbie & Co. is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and risk management. We have implemented rigorous processes to mitigate financial risks associated with contingent labor. Technology Integration: We can source and manage cutting-edge workforce management technology that enables real-time tracking, reporting, and cost analysis. This technology provides greater visibility into labor costs and enables rapid decision-making.

The benefits of this service are already evident for our clients, with Lockerbie & Co. experiencing a notable reduction in contingent labor costs while maintaining the same level of operational excellence. This cost optimization effort is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering superior value to our clients.

Lockerbie & Co. remains dedicated to innovation and efficiency, and this service to optimize contingent labor for our clients is a prime example of our commitment to adapting to the evolving business environment.

For further information and inquiries, please contact:

Sales@letsgetstrategic.com or visit www.letsgetstrategic.com

About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie & Co. is a management consulting leader known for our human capital management (HCM) consulting services. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we continuously strive to stay ahead in a competitive market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.