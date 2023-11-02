Syntax and Beyond Technologies Complete Acquisition Deal, Officially Join Forces

Combination creates broad portfolio of industry-focused technology offerings, adds strength to bench of SAP® expertise and professional services talent, expands global reach and regional resources.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, and Montréal-based Beyond Technologies today announced the successful completion of the acquisition transaction. The deal, which was announced October 3, 2023, brings Beyond a professional services firm specializing in SAP® solution integration and business performance optimization into the Syntax family.

The combination of Syntax and Beyond creates a team of more than 2,800 experts serving more than 900 mid-market and large enterprise clients globally with 26 offices across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

"Bringing the Syntax and Beyond teams together is directly aligned to our strength in delivering industry-first capabilities. We see a big opportunity in creating even more value for clients with our combined expertise in manufacturing, natural resources, construction, retail, consumer industries, life sciences and the public sector," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "Our deep relationships with SAP, our company cultures, and shared values will enable us to move quickly together as a global team to recognize time to value quickly." Primeau will continue to lead Syntax as Global CEO.

"As a technology business leader, you must continually ask, how can I serve my clients' best interest now and for what's to come," said Luc Dubois, Partner and CEO of Beyond Technologies. "Becoming part of the Syntax family gives us that path for the future through an expanded geographical reach, consulting practice, and incremental solutions for clients in areas like security, data and IoT. With Syntax as a partner, we have the benefit of keeping our boutique nature but have the support to deliver at scale."

Syntax + Beyond Technologies Joint Value

Industry-Focused Solutions: Specialization in the mid-market and large enterprise segments including manufacturing, construction , natural resources, retail, life sciences, consumer industries, and the public sector. This specialization will enable Syntax and Beyond to take on the complexities that these industries face every day.

Global Practice & Local Engagement : Together, Syntax and Beyond will have a global footprint that serves clients across 26 locations across the Americas, Europe , Africa , and Asia . Joining forces means clients will benefit from a globalized and flexible set of resources to serve local markets.

Business Transformation Consultancy: The combination capitalizes on existing SAP enterprise application ecosystem expertise. In June 2021 , Syntax acquired Illumiti, a Syntax Company, an integration and management consultancy firm. This transaction positioned Syntax as a North American market leader in SAP solutions and professional services. Beyond elevates this commitment and creates an even deeper base of SAP expertise.

Complementary Values-Driven Cultures: Prior to the transaction, both organizations put similar emphasis on building business cultures that foster entrepreneurial spirit and customer centricity through corporate values.

"Today's business environment is one of constant transformation. More than ever, companies of all sizes need a technology partner to unlock transformation strategies and realize business outcomes," said Pascal Tremblay, President and CEO, Managing Partner at Novacap. "Syntax's acquisition of Beyond Technologies represents the continued commitment to client success, ecosystem partnership, good corporate citizenship and being an employer of choice for technology talent. As a joint team, we're very optimistic about the potential for value creation for a variety of stakeholders."

Syntax is a portfolio company of Novacap TMT, a Montréal-based private equity firm.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

About Beyond Technologies

Founded in 2005, Beyond Technologies has grown from 100 to over 400 professionals in the past five years, and today supports more than 150 organizations across its six offices in Canada, the United States, France, Morocco, and South Africa. Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions to digitally transform their businesses. Being recognized as one of the top 20 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed companies, its service offering spans across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance. For more information, please visit https://www.beyondtechnologies.com

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with $8 billion of assets under management. The firm's unique investment approach, based on deep operational expertise and an active partnership with entrepreneurs, has helped accelerate growth and create long-term value for its numerous investee companies. With an experienced management team and substantial financial resources, Novacap is well positioned to continue building world-class companies. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca

