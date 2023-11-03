A-GAME Beverages Inc. will be the Caddy Bib Sponsor for the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage, will be the Caddie Bib sponsor of the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship for the all-girls and all-boys championships and TV broadcasts. A-GAME will also have the option to sign on for 2024 and to work with the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship exclusively in the category for 2023 and beyond.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness, fruit and vegetable juices for a variety of natural, delicious & innovative flavors.

The 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship for both the junior boys and junior girls will be hosted at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, LA. The National Championship will be held on November 4th – 6th, 2023 for boys and November 9th – 11th, 2023 for girls.

The Championship will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel on the following dates:

All-Boys Broadcast: December 12th, 2023, at 7pm - 9pm EST.

All-Girls Broadcast: December 13th, 2023, at 7pm - 9pm EST.

Players in the all-boys aged 14-15 division of the tournament will compete with the momentum gained from the Florida regional winner, Charlie Woods. Charlie will be accompanied by his father Tiger Woods, who will serve as his caddie during the championship tournament.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon commented, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to sponsor a tournament that gives young golfers the chance to compete and receive national recognition."

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship was founded in 2019 with the intention of providing junior golfers between the ages of 8-18 an opportunity to compete in a truly, open competition in hopes to fulfill their dreams of becoming one of the best junior golfers in world.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

About The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship was founded in 2019 with the intention of providing junior golfers between the ages of 8-18 an opportunity to compete in a truly, open competition in hopes to fulfill their dreams of becoming one of the best junior golfers in world. The Series, originally featuring 160 Local Qualifiers (18-holes), 20 Regional Qualifiers (36-holes) and one National Championship (54-holes) covering 45+ states across the continental United States. Golfers who participate will compete in one of the four divisions: Boys 10-11 12-13 14-15 16-18 & Girls 10-11 12-13 14-15 16-18.

