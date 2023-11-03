Madison Liquidators Refreshes Blog to Improve Usability & Readership

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leading online marketplace for office furniture, is excited to announce the update of its informational consumer blog page . The new and improved blog page features an updated, modern design with greater levels of functionality that will improve the overall look and feel of the page. The company hopes that the blog overhaul will make the page more visually appealing, easier to read, and simpler to navigate for consumers.

The primary changes to the updated blog page consist of a cleaner layout and a search engine capable of yielding relevant results based on keywords while also providing a list of other popular articles from the same author. With new content written weekly, Madison Liquidators wants the updated blog to become an idea center where you can learn about office furniture and related topics.

By improving the look of the blog page, it provides consumers of online content a clearer reading experience, uncluttered pages, plus larger fonts for those who may be utilizing mobile devices and tablets. With the addition of the search engine, users will have the option to filter based solely on the topics that appeal to them. Because the blog page has such a variety of information, the need for continual scrolling and unfiltered browsing has been replaced with simple keyword searches and related articles.

One thing that isn't changing is the wide-ranging content provided by the Madison Liquidators writing team. The blog features in-depth reviews of specific office furniture products, as well as buying tips that focus on how to choose the right item based on size and style. Similarly, office design trends , which highlight the latest styles, reaches a wide-ranging audience by seeking to provide thought-provoking articles on the latest topics. Customers having access to the most pertinent information, is of the utmost importance to the company, whether users read for interest or education on their buying journey.

These changes are part of Madison Liquidators constant commitment to improvement. This blog refresh and any product, process or service that benefits the user experience will always be top priority for the company. Those interested in the wealth of information the blog has provided for over six years, are only a few clicks away.

