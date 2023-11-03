Twinkly Illuminates the Holidays with New Strings and PLUS Product Line

From enhancing indoor Christmas trees to creating elaborate outdoor installations, Twinkly's newest offerings include the new C9 faceted LED string lights and PLUS product line to take holiday décor to the next level

MILAN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinkly, the leading innovator in smart decorative lighting, is gearing up to illuminate the holiday season with the release of a wide range of festive decorations. From cozy indoor Christmas tree lighting to spectacular outdoor installations, Twinkly has something for everyone this season with the introduction of the new C9 faceted LED string lights, as well as the new Plus line designed to take holiday décor to the next level.

Twinkly C9 lights (PRNewswire)

"The holidays have always been the heart of what we do at Twinkly. We build our whole portfolio and strategy around making this special time of year magical – and this year is no exception with the introduction of two new offerings that, along with our versatile and complete portfolio, ensure everyone can have a Twinkly home." says Andrea Tellatin Twinkly's co-founder and CEO. "Because our products appeal to both consumers and prosumers, we felt it was important to fill this year's offering with products that cover both groups. The C9 is a holiday classic with its peculiar pinecone-shaped lights, and Twinkly Plus offers both professionals and consumers the versatility to decorate with thousands of Twinkly LEDs. We're very much looking forward to seeing how our community gets creative with this."

C9 Faceted Lights: An Iconic Classic Reimagined with Twinkly Technology

With a classic pinecone shape, the C9 faceted lights are designed to embellish homes with a mix of tradition and innovation. Paired with Twinkly's patented smart light technology and over 16 million colors, the C9 lights offer unmatched luminosity and an array of lighting animations that will help users take their holiday décor to the next level.

Twinkly's patented mapping technology also allows customers to create their personalized holiday display directly from their smartphone. Engineered for long-lasting performance, these weatherproof lights are constructed to endure the elements, ensuring that holiday decorations maintain their shine year after year. Their robustness makes them suitable for outdoor roof border, outline or tree decoration. With app-controlled functionality, the lights can also seamlessly integrate into a smart home using voice command through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The C9 lights come in two lengths – 40ft and 80ft – and will be available at www.twinkly.com and partnered retailers. The 40ft option will be available for a suggested retail price of $99.99, while the 80ft option will be available for $189.99.

Twinkly Plus: Taking Holiday Decor to the Next Level

Designed for "Prosumers" who want to create large and stunning outdoor Twinkly installations, the Twinkly Plus line is the perfect solution for limitless creativity and crafting the most magical and boundless holiday light effects. The new Twinkly Plus line includes a Plus Controller, and five of Twinkly's most popular products: Icicle, Strings, Dots, Curtain and S14.

Complete with a four-port Plus Controller, Twinkly Plus can hose four light strands or up to 1000 smart LEDs. With over 16 million colors and app-controlled features, users can create. professional-level lighting effects with ease. With an IP65 certified weatherproof design, the Plus line is tailored for the outdoors and guarantees durability season after season. The controller can also connect via WiFi or Ethernet cable offering speed, convenience and stability. For even bigger setups, Plus Controllers can be paired via the Twinkly App offering a countless number of LED design options.

Offering professional-grade installations, Twinkly Plus is the perfect solution for small businesses who want to decorate their shops, restaurants, event venues, or any other establishment both inside and outside without the need of professional technicians. The Plus line is also the perfect product for any customer wanting to take their at-home light installations to the next level.

The products can be purchased individually or in a Twinkly Plus bundle, which includes the controller and four 250 LED Strings, at www.twinkly.com. Prices are as follows:

Twinkly Plus Bundle: $999.99

Twinkly Plus Controller: $179.99

Twinkly Plus Dots (250 LEDs): $109.99 ,

Twinkly Plus S14 (40 bulbs): $199.99 ,

Twinkly Plus Strings (250 LEDs): $159.99 at £/$/€159.99,

Twinkly Plus Icicle (250 LEDs): $199.99

Twinkly Plus Curtain (250 LEDs): $169.99

All additional Twinkly holiday products, including Christmas Wreath , Icicles , Pre-lit Christmas trees , Strings , and more, are available at www.twinkly.com .

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionised the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm maps the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customise your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit www.twinkly.com .

Find us on:

Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / X / LinkedIn / Vimeo / Pinterest

Twinkly Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twinkly