JANELLE MONÁE JOINS MILK TO CELEBRATE FEMALE MARATHONERS IN NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk, as in real dairy milk, proudly returned to New York bringing back the '26.2 You're Gonna Need Milk for That' campaign in an effort to support and sponsor every woman running the marathon over the weekend.

As part of the campaign's unparalleled support for Team Milk runners before, during and after the race, Milk surprised runners after the finish line with the electrifying presence of Janelle Monáe at the Team Milk VIP Recovery Lounge. The singer-songwriter and actor helped female runners celebrate the incredible accomplishment of running a marathon with an empowering DJ set within the VIP Recovery Lounge which also featured professional stretchers from NY Stretch, compression boots, recovery gear and chocolate milk to help repair and rebuild their muscles.

Milk's on-site marathon presence in New York marked a continuation of the program's Sponsorship Tour, which started last year in New York and has continued to expand into a community of more than 14,000 Team Milk runners. From pre-race shakeout runs in Central Park led by certified run coach Alysha Flynn and Sad Girl Track Club's Izzy Seidel, expert advice along their training journey, curated race-ready gifts, and a community focused IRL expo experience, Milk provided support at every mile along the way. And literally, along the marathon route, Milk created a milky white tunnel of motivation with a Cheer Squad between mile 23 and 24 - the notoriously hardest part of the course to help power runners forward when they need it most.

"Milk is dedicated to championing the strength and resilience of every woman," said MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. "We were excited to join forces with Janelle Monáe to help commend these incredible female athletes on achieving an accomplishment of a lifetime."

Even better, through Milk's continued partnership with Girls on the Run, your run supports her run. For every woman that signs up for Team Milk, Milk has committed to donating to Girls on the Run, an organization dedicated to empowering girls through running and physical activity. Milk's 'Every. Woman. Sponsored' fund supports Girls on the Run with the development of a new suite of curricula designed to empower, inspire and motivate young girls and provide them with confidence through running. To-date Milk has helped generate $1,000,000 in fundraising.

Whether you're training for your first marathon or tackling your 30th, any female runner can sign up to be a part of Team Milk at gonnaneedmilk.com/26.2 to gain exclusive access to female-centric marathon training, recovery, and nutrition tips from leading experts, custom gear and an empowering community of women runners.

Dairy milk is an excellent nutritional partner for both marathon training and recovery. Milk's nutrients can help provide sustained energy to fuel runs, rehydrate with electrolytes, repair and rebuild muscles, and help prevent next day muscle soreness. To learn more about dairy milk's benefits for runners or the 26.2 You're Gonna Need Milk for That campaign's commitment to support female marathoners, visit gonnaneedmilk.com.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run, an international nonprofit organization, has now served over 2.25 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Visit www.girlsontherun.org to learn how to get involved in your community.nal Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Visit www.girlsontherun.org to learn how to get involved in your community.

Janelle Monáe surprises Team Milk runners with private DJ set (PRNewswire)

