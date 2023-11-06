JOHN VARVATOS UNVEILS DAVID BOWIE CAPSULE COLLECTION

Link to download the David Bowie x John Varvatos Capsule Collection Images HERE

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Varvatos proudly celebrates the vibrant life and legacy of David Bowie with a limited edition capsule collection for Resort 2023. Honoring Bowie's iconic style, the pieces merge past and future – encapsulating defining eras and transformative moments of his career spanning over five decades.

Embracing the enduring impact and influence of Bowie, each design from the collection evokes his innovative aesthetic intertwined with John Varvatos' signature for detail and unmatched craftsmanship. Featured in the capsule are a range of limited edition items – a sumptuous luxe leather trench coat inspired by Bowie's iconic approach to coats and leathers, blending avant-garde aesthetics with classic sophistication, and a hand-embroidered bomber jacket, showcasing a timeless silhouette enhanced with contemporary touches, all celebrating Bowie's signature iconography and sartorial splendor.

The collection is available online at johnvarvatos.com, John Varvatos boutiques as well as in better specialty stores throughout North America.

ABOUT JOHN VARVATOS:

John Varvatos is a global lifestyle brand launched in 2000 with a collection of tailored clothing and sportswear. John Varvatos now represents an entire men's alternative luxury lifestyle brand that includes footwear, bags, belts, eyewear, jewelry, and fragrances. John Varvatos encompasses a modern, rebel edge while staying true to its artisan roots. Visit us at johnvarvatos.com or join us on social media at @johnvarvatos .

