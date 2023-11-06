Threekit Helps Transform the Custom Suit Experience for Tailored Brands

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, the leading Visual Commerce Platform proudly announces its customer-experience driven partnership with Tailored Brands, a specialty menswear retailer with a rich tailoring heritage and a portfolio of renowned brands, including Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.

Threekit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Threekit) (PRNewswire)

With 1000+ stores across North America, Tailored Brands sought to elevate its custom suit program.

Tailored Brands was looking to create a game-changing customer experience where shoppers can get inspired, navigate, and buy custom suits. But, with more than 100 high-quality fabric choices and dozens of suit customization options, from lapels to linings, there were thousands of possible configuration options.

Threekit empowered Tailored Brands in these key ways:

Stunning visualization at scale: Threekit delivered visualization so customers could navigate the entire Tailored Brands custom suit catalog, each in 10 different angles; enabling customers to see their custom creations in exquisite detail.

Offer many apparel options: Threekit also helped Tailored Brands expand their profile of customization options, including custom digitally printed linings, dress shirts, and more.

Helping power-guided selling: Client advisors use Threekit on an iPad in store, to assist customers who are navigating a wide variety of decisions to make the right decision, including selecting model details, fabrics, and linings.

Tailored Brands' commitment to personalization and craftsmanship has been amplified by Threekit's technology. This partnership has revolutionized custom suit creation and empowered customers to express their style effortlessly.

Matt Gorniak, CEO at Threekit, said, "We're thrilled to help enhance the Tailored Brands customer experience. Our solutions are designed to transform customer engagement, and Tailored Brands' dedication aligns perfectly with our mission."

Tailored Brands' customers now enjoy a seamless, visually captivating, and personalized journey when creating custom suits and shirts. John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands, stated, "We dress people for the most important moments in their lives, and I firmly believe the tailored clothing options we offer along with Threekit's solutions create that seamless, omnichannel experience our customers expect."

With Threekit, perfection is guaranteed, every time. For more on Threekit's innovative solutions and partnership with Tailored Brands, visit threekit.com.

About Threekit: Threekit, the leader in Visual Commerce, helps brands and manufacturers create guided selling experiences for highly customizable products. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and TaylorMade sell more with Threekit's composable platform to deliver 100% accurate product experiences in virtual photography renders, 3D, and AR.For more information, visit Threekit.com .

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com , www.menswearhouse.com , www.josbank.com , www.mooresclothing.ca , and www.kgstores.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Threekit