The Andersons to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Chief Operating Officer and President of Trade and Processing Bill Krueger and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Valentine will speak at the conference at 9 a.m. Central Time. The Andersons presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph34/ande/1798608. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

