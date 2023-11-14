Stagwell Returns to CES 2024: AI and Immersive Experiences Will Drive the 'Year of Competition'

Stagwell to Host Content Studio Interviews, Exhibition Floor Tours and Inspiration Sessions

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, returns to CES 2024 hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, taking place Jan. 9-12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Stagwell experts and client partners will discuss transforming marketing through impactful technology across a variety of activations at the annual expo, with a special focus on the impact of artificial intelligence and immersive experiences on creativity and business.

Stagwell returns to CES 2024. (PRNewswire)

As we move out of the 'year of efficiency' that characterized 2023, we expect 2024 to be the 'year of competition.'

"As we move out of the 'year of efficiency' that characterized 2023, we expect 2024 to be the 'year of competition' as Big Tech companies roll out unprecedented innovation accelerated by artificial intelligence," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "At Stagwell we're building the runway for AI-based marketing transformation via product innovation, strategic tech partnerships, and creative storytelling that will drive an especially wondrous cycle for consumers."

Content Studio : Stagwell is again producing exclusive interviews with senior brand executives, focused on the technologies they expect to spark the greatest transformation in advertising and marketing this year. The 15-minute 1:1 sessions will take place in Stagwell's onsite content studio in booth GL-03 (across from Starbucks) in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Floor Tours : Brand executives are invited to attend 90-minute tours spanning the North and Central Halls of the LVCC, hosted by technology experts from across Stagwell. Attendees will hear expert evaluations of the products and services unveiled at CES that will have the biggest impact on brands and marketing opportunities in the year to come.

Inspiration Sessions: Brands interested in learning more about how Stagwell can help marketers address their biggest business challenges can participate in personalized briefings, being held in the Joshua Meeting Rooms at the ARIA.

If you're a senior brand executive interested in participating in a Content Studio interview or attending a floor tour, please email ces2024@stagwellglobal.com for further information as space is limited.

If you're a journalist interested in connecting with Mark Penn, Stagwell corporate leaders, or executives from Stagwell agencies in attendance, please email pr@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.