U.S. News & World Report Announces 2024 Best Nursing Homes

U.S. News methodology emphasizes positive patient outcomes and ample staffing.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2024 Best Nursing Homes ratings.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes have helped consumers and their families decide where to go to receive quality rehabilitation and nursing home care. The 2024 edition of Best Nursing Homes features ratings of more than 15,000 nursing homes, evaluated on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

The latest data reveals that fewer than 5% of evaluated nursing homes meet both existing staffing requirements and newly proposed staffing requirements by the Biden administration.

"U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs," said Daniel Lara Agudelo, health data analyst at U.S. News. "Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff."

Of note in the latest Best Nursing Homes ratings:

Nearly one in five (19%) of the more than 15,000 evaluated nursing homes were recognized as "Best Nursing Homes" in "Short-Term Rehabilitation," "Long-Term Care," or both.

1,831 U.S. cities and towns have at least one "Best Nursing Home."

2,549 U.S. cities and towns have at least one "Below Average"-rated nursing home.

current federal requirements mandating that a registered nurse be available for at least eight hours a day, seven days a week. Only 701 nursing homes met both existing requirements and more stringent staffing requirements recently proposed by the Biden administration. Nursing homes that met both staffing standards are 54 times more likely to be rated a "Best Nursing Home" by U.S. News than those that consistently failed to meet the current standard. 436 nursing homes consistently (on 20% or more days) failed to meetmandating that a registered nurse be available for at least eight hours a day, seven days a week. Only 701 nursing homes met both existing requirements and more stringent staffing requirements recently proposed by the Biden administration. Nursing homes that met both staffing standards are 54 times more likely to be rated a "Best Nursing Home" by U.S. News than those that consistently failed to meet the current standard.

Government investigators U.S. News' analysis found that among 22% of nursing homes, at least one in four residents received antipsychotic drugs.have concluded that some nursing homes use antipsychotics and related drugs inappropriately, putting nursing home residents at risk.

445 nursing homes that received 4 or 5 stars from CMS were rated 1 or 2 (out of 5) by U.S. News.

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from CMS. The U.S. News methodology factors in data such as data on resident care, safety, outcomes and other aspects of quality. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends.

For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes and use #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and X (formally Twitter).

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.