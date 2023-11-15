ConcertAI's TeraRecon Enhances its Eureka Clinical AI Platform with AI-Based Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Solutions from Lucida Medical

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, today announced the addition of Lucida Medical to its Eureka Clinical AI Platform ecosystem. It will be deployed within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and European healthcare systems.

Pi™ (Prostate Intelligence™), Lucida Medical's AI-machine learning software, is designed to help radiologists detect prostate cancer lesions from MRI, enabling faster and more accurate prostate cancer detection. MRI is now the preferred technique to assess a range of cancers, including prostate and metastatic disease. However, radiologists currently require a labor-intensive, specialist training for interpreting prostate MRI, creating a growing skills challenge.

Prostate cancer diagnosis using MRI represents a major step forward compared to earlier methods but remains prone to human error. The ground-breaking PROMIS study (Lancet 2017; 389: 815–22) indicated that radiologists can miss 12% of significant cancers on MRI, and lead to 55% of individuals without significant cancer receiving a painful and costly biopsy. The study presented at ECR 2021 suggests that Lucida Medical's AI technology could help cut missed cancers to 7% and unnecessary biopsies to 24%, as well as making the process faster.

"Prostate Cancer is a devastating disease impacting millions of men worldwide. As a company, ConcertAI is committed to advancing cancer research solutions and working with the worlds Biomedical and MedTech innovators," said Jeff Elton, PhD. CEO of ConcertAI. "The addition of Lucida Medical's Pi solution as part of the TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI ecosystem is an important advance for radiology teams working with urology and oncology healthcare practices. Lucinda's Pi™ solution supports earlier and accurate detection, critical to achieving the best possible outcomes and treatment options for the highest quality of life for patients."

"We are delighted to empower the wide community of TeraRecon users with our MR based prostate solution," said Dr. Antony Rix, CEO and Co-founder, Lucida Medical. "This global partnership brings healthcare providers closer to achieving faster and more accurate detection of the most common cancer in men."

Eureka Clinical AI by TeraRecon is a robust platform powering 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party algorithms on one consolidated platform that integrates seamlessly into the PACS, provides a console to see all results and conversations across the patient's health care teams, and allows clinicians to directly interact with the AI to ensure accurate and holistic algorithm training.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more:

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About Lucida Medical: Lucida Medical develops AI-based technology to assist clinicians to find cancer more accurately, diagnose and treat it more effectively, and save time. A start-up business from the University of Cambridge, Lucida Medical was founded in 2019 by Dr. Antony Rix, an expert in medical devices, machine learning and AI, and Prof. Evis Sala, who at the time was Professor of Oncological Imaging at the University of Cambridge & Addenbrooke's Hospital, and who is now Chair of Radiology at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and Director of the Advanced Radiology Centre at the Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli, IRCCS in Rome. Prostate Intelligence™ (Pi™) is intended for use to assist the diagnosis of prostate cancer, and is the company's first product to complete regulatory approvals. For further information, visit the Lucida Medical website at www.lucidamedical.com

